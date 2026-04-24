5 Michigan Summer Festivals Where You Can Eat Funnel Cake and Hear Rock Bands in 2026

Summer in Michigan means long nights, loud guitars, festival food, fireworks, and finding any excuse possible to be outside. From Metro Detroit street fairs and Downriver parties to major statewide music events, 2026 is packed with places to catch live rock bands, classic summer vibes, and maybe a funnel cake the size of a hubcap. If you're looking to turn up the soundtrack this season, here’s your guide to Michigan summer festivals for rock fans.

Michigan Summer Festivals & Fairs for Rock Fans

Sterlingfest Arts & Music Fair

Sterlingfest Arts & Music Fair July 23–25, 2026 | Dodge Park | Sterling Heights

One of Metro Detroit’s top suburban summer festivals with carnival rides, food, vendors, fireworks, and free concerts. Live music is a part of the event every day... rock night is Saturday, July 25th with headliners Slaughter and Great White. Tow legit hairbands for the price of none... yes, admission is free.

Uncle Sam Jam

Uncle Sam Jam July 9–12, 2026 | Woodhaven

Still one of the best Downriver summer events. Fireworks, carnival midway, food, and live music. Past years have leaned classic rock, tribute bands, and ‘80s-friendly acts. BulletBoys are part of this year's Uncle Sam Jam line up. Screamin' Scott has more info on the event HERE.

Upheaval Festival

Upheaval Festival July 17–18, 2026 | Belknap Park | Grand Rapids

This is Michigan’s largest dedicated rock festival and worth the road trip. The 2026 lineup includes Papa Roach, Gojira and Story of the Year. If you like heavier modern rock, this is the big one.

100th National Cherry Festival

National Cherry Festival July 4–11, 2026 | Traverse City

A bucket-list Michigan summer event celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026. Diamond Dave headlining the centennial year is either a tremendous idea, or not so much. Only time will tell, but either way, Cherry Festival is an insanely good time.

Arts, Beats & Eats

Arts Beats & Eats Labor Day Weekend 2026 | Royal Oak