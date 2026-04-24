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Neil Young Gives Update on His Next Album

Neil Young is offering up an update about the status of his next studio album, and in doing so, the musician has revealed that the record will feature three songs…

Anne Erickson
Neil Young is giving an update about the status of his next studio album, and in doing so, he's revealed that the record will feature three songs he wrote in the '60s.

Neil Young is offering up an update about the status of his next studio album, and in doing so, the musician has revealed that the record will feature three songs he wrote in the '60s.

In a message on the Neil Young Archives website, Young stated that the new album is "quite a special album to me. Music is a gift and when it comes like this I really feel it. Everything here feels so good. I hope you will agree."

Neil Young Descries Upcoming Album

Young says in the note that the new record features five news songs that he recorded with his band The Chrome Hearts. As for the recording process, he says they recorded four of the songs on their first day in the studio and the fifth on their second day.

"We were then out of songs. We needed more," he stated. "The next morning I had a song going through my head and was playing it. I checked it out in the archives and found it was from 1963, unreleased."

"There were three more. I found the three others with it … also unreleased!" he added. "Three 60 year old songs and five brand new ones!"

Young also stated that the record is finally "ready to go," which is music to the ears of his fans. He added, "I cannot wait for you to hear it and I hope it gives you what it gives me." He also said the release is "coming soon" but didn't drop an official release date or even hint at one.

Before the new record arrives, Young also says he'll release a live album called As Time Explodes, which he recorded with The Chrome Heart on their 2025 U.S. and European tour.

The upcoming album with The Chrome Hearts will mark his second with the band and their follow-up to 2025's Talkin to the Trees.

Neil Young
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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