Santino Ferrucci on Detroit Grand Prix and Why This City Hits Different

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 23: Santino Ferrucci, driver of the #14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, looks on during the Carb Day practice prior to the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 23, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

There’s something about catching up with drivers outside the car and talking about the Detroit Grand Prix that always gives you a different version of them, and talking with Santino Ferrucci at a Tigers game—of all places—was one of those reminders that even guys who run 230 miles an hour still get a little human about things.

He had just thrown out the first pitch at Comerica Park, and I asked him if he was nervous.

“Yeah,” he said, laughing. “I haven’t thrown a baseball since Little League.”

And that’s where the conversation really starts, because it resets the whole idea of what nerves actually look like for someone at that level. It’s not fear. It’s not panic. It’s just… situational.

You put a baseball in his hand instead of a steering wheel, and suddenly it’s a different kind of pressure.

The Reality of Nerves at That Level

When you ask a driver about nerves before a race, you don’t get what you’d expect. It’s not this overwhelming thing. It’s more selective.

“You get butterflies, but not often,” Ferrucci said. “Sometimes on new races or depending on where you start, it changes it.”

Then he pauses, and you can tell there’s one place where it still hits different.

“Indy is its own animal. That whole day is just magical and special.”

That’s coming from someone who lives it.

Because no matter how many times you run it, the Indy 500 still carries weight.

From 240 at Indy to 180 on Jefferson

We talk about Indy like it’s the peak—and it is—but what doesn’t get enough attention is what comes right after it.

Detroit.

And if you’ve ever been down there during Grand Prix weekend, you know it’s not just another race on the schedule.

“This has got to be one of the faster street circuits on the calendar,” Ferrucci said. “It’s also very technical… you’re on multiple different types of pavement—anywhere between asphalt, concrete, and manhole covers.”

That’s the part people don’t always think about.

It’s not just speed. It’s constant adjustment.

“Going from Indy at 240 miles an hour to racing down Jefferson at 180 is definitely an adjustment.”

That line alone tells you everything.

180 isn’t fast—it’s the reset.

A Track With Personality

The downtown Detroit course has character, and not always the friendly kind.

It’s bumpy, it’s tight, and it doesn’t give drivers much time to ease into it.

“You don’t get a lot of practice,” Ferrucci said. “We have to get on it as soon as we can.”

That urgency is part of what makes the race so good.

From the first session, guys are pushing, learning, adapting, figuring out where they can make moves and where they absolutely shouldn’t.

“You kind of know where you can throw passes and where you shouldn’t.”

That’s the chess match inside the chaos.

Fans see the speed. Drivers see the details.

The Discipline of a Fast Car

I asked him what it feels like when you’ve got a car that’s working, when you’re up front and in position.

You expect something complicated.

You get the opposite.

“Just not make mistakes.”

That’s it.

That’s the whole mindset.

“You don’t make your day any harder than it should be.”

There’s something about that answer that translates beyond racing. When things are working, don’t force it. Don’t get in your own way.

Just stay clean and let it come to you.

The Month of May Doesn’t Let Up

We always talk about the Indy 500 like it’s this standalone event, but for drivers, it’s part of a stretch that doesn’t really slow down.

There’s no big exhale after Indy.

You roll right into Detroit.

Ferrucci approaches it in a way that sounds almost too simple.

“You just kind of treat it like any other race.”

And maybe that’s the only way to handle it.

Because if you start thinking about the scale of Indy, the expectations, the buildup, it can take you out of your rhythm.

So you keep it the same.

Even when it’s not.

Getty Images AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 07: Santino Ferrucci, driver of the #14 Homes For Our Troops A.J. Foty Chevrolet, is introduced during the NTT INDYCAR Series Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway on March 07, 2026 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Detroit Has Become a Destination

This part stood out more than anything.

We talked about how much the city has changed since he started racing here in 2018, and you could tell this wasn’t just a polite answer.

“I love coming here,” he said. “I love the city. I love the restaurants here.”

That’s not something drivers say about every stop.

“It’s a fantastic city… I’ve seen it come a long way.”

And that matters, because the Detroit Grand Prix isn’t just a race dropped into a location—it’s part of something bigger. It brings people in, it puts the city on display, and it creates an energy that drivers actually feel when they’re here.

Life Outside the Helmet

Then you get into the part that surprises people.

Ferrucci is a legit RV guy. Not for show—he drives it himself, lives in it during race stretches, makes it part of his routine.

This year, he’s taking that even further.

“I’m doing Route 66 this year.”

That’s not a casual trip. That’s a full-on road rally, a group of cars crossing the country, something that feels like a modern version of Cannonball Run.

And even in that conversation, Detroit finds its way back in.

When he gets out to Arizona, there’s a Glenn Frey connection waiting for him—a small reminder that the Motor City shows up in places you don’t expect.

Something Bigger Than the Race

Before we wrapped, Ferrucci made sure to bring up something that matters beyond the track.

His car is tied to Homes for Our Troops, supporting severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

“It goes a long way to help those vets that give us the freedoms we have today.”

That’s not a throwaway line.

That’s perspective.

Because for all the speed, all the competition, all the focus on results, there’s still a bigger picture.

Why Detroit Weekend Matters

Will Spurrier

If you’ve never been to the Detroit Grand Prix, this is one of those events that’s worth seeing in person at least once.

Not just because of the racing—although watching these guys adapt from Indy to a street course like this in real time is something you can’t fully appreciate until you’re standing there.

But because of everything around it.

The city. The energy. The way it all comes together.

You’ve got drivers coming off the biggest race in the world, adjusting on the fly, pushing through a track that demands everything right away.

And you’ve got a city that’s turned itself into a place they actually look forward to coming back to.

That’s not by accident.

That’s something that’s been built.

And right now, Detroit’s in a really good place to show it.