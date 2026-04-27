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What Rock Song Would Get You a Speeding Ticket?

Ever have a Rock Song get you a Speeding Ticket? There’s something about the open road, a clear stretch of highway, and the right song hitting at just the right…

Screamin' Scott
View from driving car on night traffic in city center

View from driving car on night traffic in city center

Scott Randall

Ever have a Rock Song get you a Speeding Ticket?

officer of the law arrests man at car cruise Officer Frank McSpadin play arrests screamin scott at mcdonalds august 16th, 2025.Austin Zidar

Hey Scott, didn't you know you can't do burnouts in the parking lot???

There’s something about the open road, a clear stretch of highway, and the right song hitting at just the right moment that turns an ordinary drive into a full-throttle experience. For me—Screamin’ Scott—it’s not just background music. It’s a foot-to-the-floor, speedometer-climbing, “hope there’s no patrol car around the bend” kind of soundtrack.

Santana All I Ever Wanted

It usually starts innocently enough. Then All I Ever Wanted by Santana comes on. Smooth, melodic, and full of heart—but don’t let that fool you. That groove builds, the percussion kicks in, and Carlos Santana starts weaving that signature guitar magic. Before you know it, you’re drifting 10… maybe 15 miles per hour over the limit, completely lost in the song’s rhythm and emotion. It’s not aggressive—it just pulls you along like a current you didn’t realize was that strong.

Motley Crue Kick Start My Heart

Then comes the real Speeding Ticket? Kickstart My Heart by Mötley Crüe isn’t just a song—it’s an adrenaline shot. Clocking in around 180 BPM, it’s pure chaos in the best way. Inspired by Nikki Sixx and his brush with death, the track feels like it’s daring you to keep up. The engine revs, your grip tightens on the wheel, and suddenly you’re not driving—you’re racing. This is the one that practically guarantees flashing lights in your rearview mirror if you’re not careful.

Shooting Star Hang On For Your Life

Dial it back? Not a chance. Hang On for Your Life by Shooting Star brings that blue-collar, end-of-the-week energy. It’s the sound of freedom after punching the clock, windows down, and nowhere to be but anywhere. The lyrics tell you to hang on—and you do, especially as the speed creeps up without you even noticing.

Boston Smokin'

And then there’s Smokin' by Boston. Classic rock at its finest. It’s got that rebellious, carefree vibe that defined the ‘70s. The organ, the guitars, the attitude—it all screams, “Turn it up and let it ride.” This is the kind of song that makes you forget speed limits even exist.

My Co-Workers' Choices

I had to ask around the station, too. My coworker Donielle Flynn couldn’t pick just one. She threw out Raise a Little Hell by Trooper, Even Flow by Pearl Jam, and Panama by Van Halen—all solid picks guaranteed to put some extra pressure on the gas pedal.

And then there’s morning show host Big Jim O’Brien, who went with Destroyer by The Kinks. A little edgy, a little gritty, and perfect for a fast cruise with attitude.

The truth is, we all have that one song—or a handful—that turns our car into something a little faster, a little louder, and a lot more dangerous for our driving record. The kind of song that makes you glance down and realize you’re well past where you should be.

So the question is… what song makes your car go faster?

CopsMusicspeeding
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
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