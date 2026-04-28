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My Favorite Female Superheroes and Why They Rule

Female superheroes have come a long way from side characters and background roles. Today, they headline blockbuster movies, dominate comic books, lead animated series, and inspire generations of fans. But…

Donielle Flynn
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: A cosplayer dressed as Wonder Woman poses during the 2024 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javitz Center on October 18, 2024 in New York City.

Cosplay Wonder Woman at the NYC 2024 Comic Con (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Female superheroes have come a long way from side characters and background roles. Today, they headline blockbuster movies, dominate comic books, lead animated series, and inspire generations of fans. But for many of us, our favorite female superheroes are tied to personal memories too: the characters we grew up watching, the ones we admired, and the ones who proved being powerful comes in many forms.

Every April 28th, on Superhero Day, I always show some extra love for the supes. Here’s my personal list of favorites; why they stand out, and what makes each one iconic.

My Favorite Female Superheroes

Wonder Woman – The Original Gold Standard

If we’re talking female superheroes, Wonder Woman is the OG. Created by DC Comics in 1941, Wonder Woman has remained one of the most recognizable heroes on Earth. For many fans of a certain generation, the first live-action version came through Lynda Carter in the classic Wonder Woman TV series.

As a kid, it was impossible not to be obsessed with the golden Lasso of Truth and those bullet-deflecting bracelets. She looked cool, fought evil, and always seemed one step ahead of everyone.

Powers:

  • Super strength
  • Speed and agility
  • Flight (invisible jet)
  • Combat mastery
  • Lasso of Truth
  • Bullet-deflecting bracelets
American actor Lynda Carter kneels on the ground and bears her forearm in a still from the television series Wonder Woman. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) Warner Brothers/Getty Images

Linda Carter: The O.G. female superhero (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

Black Widow – No Powers, No Problem

Many Marvel Comics heroes have godlike powers, magic abilities, or advanced technology. Black Widow does not. Introduced in Marvel comics and brought to mainstream superstardom by Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow is dangerous because of her intelligence, elite training, discipline, and sheer toughness. No super serum. Not even a magic hammer or cosmic beam powers. She earns everything.

Her dark and tortured past adds depth. She’s a flawed character trying to overcome what she once was and become something better.

Powers:

  • Elite martial arts skills
  • Espionage and infiltration
  • Tactical genius
  • Weapons mastery
  • Peak human conditioning

Starlight - Stressed Out Badass

Bright enough to light the room, strong enough to clear it. Starlight looks like the all-American superhero poster child, but behind the glow is one of the toughest fighters in The Boys. She’s got power, heart, and just enough sarcasm to survive a world full of frauds. Proof that sometimes the brightest light shines best in the darkest mess.

Starlight (Annie) is one of those wonderfully human characters in a superhuman world. She wants justice, keeps getting knocked down, and still gets back up. That’s why so many people connect with her. She doesn’t just fight villains. She fights hopelessness... as best she can. I look forward to seeing where her character wraps with the final season of The Boys.

Powers:

  • Light energy blasts
  • Flight and enhanced mobility
  • Super strength and durability
  • Can draw power from electricity sources
  • Strong moral compass under pressure
  • Emotional resilience

The Powerpuff Girls – Tiny Heroes, Massive Impact

Absolutely, yes! The Powerpuff Girls belong on this list. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup were three little girls out there saving the day while also dealing with homework, sibling fights, and growing up. Watching this show with my daughter made it even better. It had action, humor, heart, and surprisingly smart writing.

They proved superheroes don’t need to be dark and serious. Sometimes heroes are colorful, funny, and unstoppable.

Powers:

  • Super strength
  • Flight
  • Speed
  • Energy projection
  • Team fighting skills

Harley Quinn – Chaos With Depth

Harley Quinn is more anti-hero than superhero, depending on the version, but she is absolutely one of my favorite female superheroes/anti-heroes. Originally introduced through Batman: The Animated Series before moving into comics and films, Harley became one of DC Comics’ biggest modern stars.

What makes Harley work is that she’s wonderfully flawed. She’s messy, impulsive, funny, dangerous, and emotionally layered. That gives her more depth than many polished heroes. She feels human. Broken, healing, evolving, and entertaining every step of the way.

Powers:

  • Gymnastics and agility
  • Combat skills
  • Weapons proficiency
  • High pain tolerance
  • Unpredictability (arguably her greatest weapon)

Honorable Mention: Storm and Jean Grey

Both legendary members of the Marvel Comics X-Men universe. Storm can control the weather, summon lightning, and command the skies. Jean Grey possesses telepathy, telekinesis, and Phoenix-level cosmic power.

They are icons, no question. But Storm is often played more subdued on screen, and Jean Grey can be… a little high-maintenance. Still, both remain among the most powerful female heroes ever created.

Before I Fly Off to Save the Day...

Female superheroes matter. They come in every style. Warrior queens. Spies. Animated sisters. Chaotic antiheroes. Cosmic mutants. Some inspire strength. Others show resilience. Some remind us that even flawed people can rise. And some of us still think those Wonder Woman bracelets were the coolest thing ever.

I love superheroes and superhero movies. Growing up with Wonder Woman, she was a superhero I could identify with. She was the first female superhero and still my all-time favorite. I think everyone should have a superhero that they can look at as a reflection of themselves. Especially as kids, when we think we can do anything, superheroes show us endless possibilities for what anything can mean.

Black WidowHarley QuinnStarlightSuperheroWonder Woman
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
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