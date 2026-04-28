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The Party is Not Over at Party City Stores

For years, walking into Party City felt like stepping into a celebration before the party even started. The bright aisles, the walls lined with balloons, and the endless rows of…

Screamin' Scott
Now, inside many Staples locations, Party City has popped back up in a “shop-in-shop” format

Party City is Still Around

Scott Randall

For years, walking into Party City felt like stepping into a celebration before the party even started. The bright aisles, the walls lined with balloons, and the endless rows of themed decorations made it a one-stop shop for just about any occasion you could dream up. Whether it was birthdays, graduations, Halloween, or just an excuse to gather friends, Party City had it covered.

Party City. It's the end of an era, as the famed Party City is closing all of its stores, according to a new report from CNN.Scott Randall

Party City Is Back inside Staples Photo, Scott Randall

I remember making trips to the one at Macomb Mall, where it became part of the ritual of planning something special. You’d walk in with a short list and walk out with bags full of things you didn’t even know you needed—streamers, party favors, maybe a last-minute costume piece. And of course, the balloons. Those helium-filled balloons were the centerpiece of everything. Floating above the counter, they somehow made every event feel bigger, brighter, and more important.

I Don't Want to Spoil the Party

So when news broke that Party City had filed for bankruptcy in 2024, it hit harder than expected. It wasn’t just a store closing—it felt like a piece of celebration culture disappearing. Over 850 locations across the country are gone or uncertain, including the one near me. Suddenly, that easy, reliable stop for party supplies was no longer there. It left a strange gap. Where do you go when you need to pull together a last-minute party?

Sure, dollar stores could cover the basics. You could piece together decorations, grab some paper plates, and maybe find a balloon or two. But it wasn’t the same. It lacked that sense of occasion, that feeling that you were preparing for something memorable. Party City wasn’t just about supplies—it was about the experience of getting ready to celebrate.

Then came the surprise comeback.

The Party City Comeback

Just when it seemed like Party City might fade into memory, word spread that it was making a return in a new way—through a partnership with Staples. At first, it sounded unexpected. Staples? The place you go for printer paper and office chairs? But the more you thought about it, the more it made sense.

Now, inside many Staples locations, Party City has popped back up in a “shop-in-shop” formatScott Randall

Party City Balloons are Back! Photo Scott Randall

Now, inside many Staples locations, Party City has popped back up in a “shop-in-shop” format. It may not be as massive as the original stores, but it brings back the essentials—balloons, decorations, party favors, and themed tableware. And the balloons are still a big deal, with helium-filled latex and foil options ready to take home or even scheduled ahead for pickup.

What makes it even better is the combination. You can grab your party décor and then head over to print banners, invitations, or signs—all in one place. It’s a different kind of convenience, but one that fits how people plan events today. From graduations to grand openings, it’s a streamlined way to pull everything together without running all over town.

Everyone Loves a Party City PartyWill Spurrier

Everyone loves a Party Photo, Scott Randall.

They’re not quite the same as the old standalone Party City stores, but they don’t have to be. The spirit is still there—the color, the creativity, the excitement of getting ready to celebrate.

And honestly, there’s something kind of fun about walking into Staples for something simple and leaving with party supplies you didn’t plan on buying. It’s that same old feeling, just in a new place.

Party City may have changed, but it didn’t disappear. It just found a new way to keep the party going

BalloonsParty CityStaples
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
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