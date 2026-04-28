Robert Plant’s Saving Grace Works on Second Album Following Record Store Day EP

Robert Plant revealed that Saving Grace has started work on a second studio album. The Led Zeppelin singer spoke with host Huw Stephens in an April 14 interview. He said the band is "already planning and starting the work" on what comes next.

This news arrived days after the band dropped a four-track EP called All That Glitters on April 18 for Record Store Day. Only 3,500 vinyl copies were pressed. The tracks were "The Blackest Crow," "Poison," "Orphan Girl," and "She Cried."

Those four tracks were supposed to be on the next album. "To be honest, the four tracks I've given to the project were part of the next record," said Plant to Record Collector magazine. "I thought, wait a minute, I really want to expand and show where I've ended up now at last."

Plant has performed with Saving Grace since 2019. That self-titled debut was released last year on September 26, and critics loved it.

Six musicians make up the group: Suzi Dian sings vocals and harmonies, Oli Jefferson plays drums and percussion, Tony Kelsey handles guitar, Matt Worley plays banjo and strings, and Barney Morse-Brown performs on cello. Plant leads vocals and produces.

The whole thing began in 2019 when Plant wanted to try Americana music. Small UK venues hosted early shows where they played covers. Folk heritage matters to this group. Roots music traditions guide their sound. The debut album had songs by Memphis Minnie, Blind Willie Johnson, and Bob Mosley mixed with traditional arrangements.

"The Blackest Crow" and "Orphan Girl" were spun from the new EP on April 14. "She Cried" was supposed to appear on the EP, but got pulled before the final pressing.