Bruce Springsteen’s Recent Concert Unites Fans With Soulful Performance

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played a 26-song concert Sunday to a sold-out crowd at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The 76-year-old opened with "War" and brought the audience together with renditions of "Born in the U.S.A." and "Hungry Heart."

The concert was the only Austin show on the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, a 20-date tour announced in February. Springsteen has been touring for the past half-century, building his career through releases like Darkness on the Edge of Town in 1978, The River in 1980, and Nebraska in 1982. Born in the U.S.A. followed two years later.

"Always great to come to Austin," said Springsteen, according to the Austin Chronicle. "The first time I came here, I was 26, 27. This was just a little tiny college town. [There] wasn't much here — except that thing, you know?"

The singer let fans turn the first verse and chorus of "Hungry Heart" into an a cappella sing-along. The 18-member troupe played songs like "My City of Ruins," "Because the Night," and "The Rising." Then came the encore.

Springsteen disbanded the group after Born in the U.S.A., then brought them back before 2001. The band also played at Austin's Frank Erwin Center in 2000.