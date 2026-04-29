Jon Anderson Perform the Music of YES—Live in Royal Oak May 7th!

There are some voices that define an entire era of music. Jon Anderson is one of them. Now, WCSX is giving you the chance to experience that voice live, as he brings the music of Yes to the stage with a group of musicians who capture its spirit with remarkable precision.

On May 7th at the Royal Oak Music Theatre, Anderson joins forces with The Band Geeks for a night built around the songs that shaped progressive rock. This isn’t a nostalgia act—it’s a carefully crafted performance that brings these complex, ambitious tracks to life in a way that feels immediate and powerful.

When Anderson first heard The Band Geeks, he was struck by how closely they matched the sound of YES in its prime. That connection is at the core of this tour. The result is a live show that captures both the technical brilliance and emotional depth of the original recordings.

Expect a setlist that moves effortlessly between fan favorites and expansive epics. From the layered harmonies of “I’ve Seen All Good People” to the sweeping journey of “Close to the Edge,” this is music designed to be experienced in a live setting. Songs like “And You and I,” “Starship Trooper,” and “Heart of the Sunrise” take on new energy with a band that understands every detail.

What you could win:

A pair of tickets to see Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks live

A night of classic YES music performed with precision and passion

The chance to hear legendary songs exactly the way they were meant to sound

You can purchase tickets here

With a career spanning more than five decades, Anderson’s influence on rock music is undeniable. This performance brings that legacy into focus—live, on stage, and right here in Metro Detroit.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of it.

Register To Win Below.