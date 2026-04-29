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Macomb County Lights, Camera, Adoption Event

Something special is happening in Macomb County this week—and it’s the kind of last-minute plan that just might turn into a life-changing night. On Thursday, April 30, Macomb County Animal…

Screamin' Scott
Dog Adoption Event

Cute Overload

Scott Randall

Something special is happening in Macomb County this week—and it’s the kind of last-minute plan that just might turn into a life-changing night.

On Thursday, April 30, Macomb County Animal Control is opening its doors for a unique and heartfelt celebration of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. From 7:00 to 9:00 PM at their facility on Dunham Road in Clinton Township, the shelter will transform into more than just a place for animals in need—it will become a community gathering spot filled with warmth, hope, and second chances.

Flyer for a pet adoption event in MacombScott Randall

Find a FUR-Ever Friend

This isn’t your typical adoption event. Guests are invited to kick back and watch a movie, enjoy popcorn, and spend time getting to know some incredible animals who are waiting patiently for a place to call home. Whether you’ve been seriously considering adoption or want to stop by to show some love, the event offers a relaxed, welcoming environment to connect with both pets and people.

Pets at a local shelterScott Randall

Happiness is an Adopted Puppy photo scott randall

Mark Hackel's In The Dog House ( Sort of)

Adding to the night’s significance is the presence of Mark Hackel, who will be there not just to greet visitors, but to take part in something much deeper. At 9:00 PM, as the evening winds down and the lights dim, Hackel will stay behind and spend the night inside the shelter. His overnight stay is meant to bring attention to the many animals who spend their nights there, still waiting for families to find them.

Hackel, who serves as the head of Macomb County’s executive branch, oversees county operations and works closely with various departments—including Animal Control—to ensure services meet the needs of residents. But this effort goes beyond government duty. It’s a powerful, personal gesture designed to shine a light on the importance of adoption and the emotional reality for animals who haven’t yet found homes.

Ruff around the ears but so cute petScott Randall

Sit! Good Boy! photo scott randall

Bit of Macomb County History

Macomb County Animal Control itself has a remarkable story. Housed in a building originally constructed in the 1950s and expanded in 1981, the shelter has undergone a dramatic transformation over the years. Once known as a high-euthanasia facility, it has evolved into a progressive, life-saving organization boasting a save rate of over 95%. That shift reflects a deep commitment to humane treatment, community education, and innovative approaches to animal welfare.

Their mission is simple but vital: protect the health and safety of residents, care for animals in need, and promote compassion throughout the community. Events like this one bring that mission to life in a way that statistics alone never could.

Golden Retriever rescued and in a furever homeScott Randall

Screamin Scott's Adopted Pet Maverick photo, Scott Randall

Join Us and Bring a Friend

For those who attend, the evening may start as a casual visit—but it could end with a new best friend. And even if you’re not ready to adopt, just showing up helps support the shelter’s work and the animals who depend on it.

So bring a friend, enjoy the atmosphere, and take a moment to see Animal Control in a whole new light. Because sometimes, the best plans really do come together at the last minute—and sometimes, they lead to forever homes

Animal ShelterDog AdoptionMacomb County
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
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