Win Your Way to UB40 Live at the Fisher Theatre – August 12th!

Get ready for a night of timeless reggae and unmistakable vocals as UB40 takes the stage at the Fisher Theatre on August 12—and WCSX is sending you there.

Formed in Birmingham, England in 1978, UB40 has built a global legacy with more than 100 million records sold and a catalog of songs that have stood the test of time. From their debut hit “Food for Thought” to chart-toppers like “Red Red Wine” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” their music blends laid-back grooves with unforgettable melodies.

At the heart of it all is Ali Campbell, the original lead singer and co-founder whose voice helped define the band’s signature sound. His return to the spotlight brings fans the authentic UB40 experience—one that has filled arenas, headlined festivals, and connected generations through music.

Picture yourself settling into the historic Fisher Theatre, the lights dimming as the first notes roll in, and a crowd singing along to songs you’ve known for years. It’s not just a concert—it’s a shared moment, full of rhythm, nostalgia, and energy.

What you could win:

A pair of tickets to see UB40 live on August 12

A night out at one of Detroit’s most iconic venues

The chance to hear legendary hits performed live

Whether you’ve followed UB40 since the beginning or just know every word to their biggest songs, this is a show worth experiencing in person.

Want to secure your spot? You can purchase tickets here: https://us.atgtickets.com/events/ub40-with-ali-campbell/fisher-theatre/

Or take your shot at winning your way in.

Register To Win Below.