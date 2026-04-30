Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead Tried to Sabotage “Creep”

Sometimes, the parts of a song that were never supposed to work become the reason people remember it forever. That’s exactly what happened with Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead and their breakthrough hit, "Creep."

Released in 1992 on the band’s debut album Pablo Honey, “Creep” became the song that introduced Radiohead to the world. It was awkward, emotional, self-loathing, and brutally honest. For a generation of listeners who felt out of place, the song resonated. But one of the song’s most famous moments came from rebellion inside the band.

That moment belongs to guitarist Jonny Greenwood.

Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead Hated the Song "Creep."

Before “Creep” became a global anthem, Greenwood reportedly wasn’t impressed with the song. In the early days, Radiohead were still finding their identity, and “Creep” had more of a slow, moody ballad structure than the aggressive experimentation Greenwood would later become famous for. According to band lore repeated in interviews over the years, Greenwood tried to sabotage the song during rehearsal and recording by blasting harsh guitar stabs before the chorus.

In an interview with MOJO4Music.com, Greenwood said, “I suppose the nauseating adolescent in me found it a bit wimpy and wanted to make it the opposite. Can’t be having ballads! A distortion pedal and a loud guitar is an enormously exciting thing,”

Instead of letting the verse glide naturally into the big payoff, he slammed into it with jagged bursts of distortion. You know the sound immediately: those sharp, violent guitar hits right before Thom Yorke sings “She’s running out the door…”

It sounds intentional now because it is inseparable from the song. But the original spirit behind it was more chaotic. Greenwood has said he wanted to ruin what he saw as an overly soft track. He wanted to wake it up, maybe even wreck it. Instead, he created one of the most iconic transitions in '90s rock.

The Tension is the Key

The verses are vulnerable and restrained. Thom Yorke sounds insecure, obsessed, and emotionally exposed as he sings, “I’m a creep, I’m a weirdo.” Then Jonny Greenwood’s guitar tears through the mix like self-hatred crashing into insecurity. It’s the sound of bottled emotion exploding. It grabbed me from the first time I heard it.

Without those guitar hits, “Creep” might still have been a strong song. With them, it became unforgettable.

Even the band had a complicated relationship with it. “Creep” was initially released in the UK with little success. Some radio stations reportedly found it too depressing. But when it caught fire in the United States, it exploded. MTV embraced the video, alternative radio put it in heavy rotation, and Radiohead suddenly had a worldwide hit.

The Band Didn't Want the Song to Own Them

Radiohead spent years distancing themselves from “Creep.” They often left it off setlists and openly bristled at the idea that this one song represented them. Considering the ambitious albums that followed, The Bends, OK Computer, Kid A, you can understand why they resisted being reduced to one early single.

Still, fans never let it go.

And history has been kind to “Creep.” What once seemed like a song Radiohead outgrew is now recognized as a raw, powerful statement from a young band before superstardom and experimentation changed everything. It captured alienation in a way that is identifiable decades later.