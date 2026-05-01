Debating Cell Phones at Concerts: Michigan Rock Artists Weigh In

The modern concert experience now comes with a familiar glow: hundreds, sometimes thousands, of smartphone screens lighting up the crowd. For some fans, it’s a way to preserve memories. For others, it’s a distraction that pulls everyone out of the moment. That debate has become one of live music’s biggest culture wars, and two Michigan-connected rockers are standing on opposite sides of it.

Jack White vs. John 5

Detroit native Jack White is firmly in the phone-free camp. His upcoming July 25 show at Pine Knob Music Theatre is listed as a phone-free event, requiring fans to place devices in lockable pouches during the performance. Ticket information describes it as “an unplugged, real-life experience.”

Meanwhile, Grosse Pointe-born John 5, now guitarist for Mötley Crüe, says he feels the exact opposite. In a new interview with LouderSound, he explained, “Record the show, put it online. It’s your phone.” He added that many people can’t attend concerts, so the shared videos can bring “a little joy.”

So who’s right? Like most great debates, both sides have a point.

The Case for No Cell Phones at Concerts

Jack White’s stance reflects what many artists and longtime concertgoers feel: phones can cheapen the live experience. Instead of watching the stage, fans end up watching the show through a six-inch screen. Instead of singing along, they’re worried about framing the perfect clip for social media.

There’s also the issue of courtesy. A raised phone blocks sightlines. Bright screens distract people nearby. And when thousands of people are filming, the room can feel less like a rock show and more like a content creation seminar.

Phone-free concerts often create a noticeable shift in energy. Fans dance more. They interact more. They react naturally instead of performing for TikTok later. Artists frequently say they feel more connected when they look out and see faces instead of camera lenses.

For someone like Jack White, who values analog gear, spontaneity, and raw performance, the phone-free policy fits perfectly with his artistic identity. Ghost, Iron Maiden, and Bob Dylan also ask fans to be "phone-free" during their concerts.

The Case for Letting Fans Film

John 5’s argument is refreshingly practical. Fans paid for the ticket. They traveled, parked, bought overpriced drinks, and waited months for the show. Why shouldn’t they capture a moment or two?

Concert videos also serve a purpose beyond ego. Not everyone can attend a show because of distance, cost, disability, family obligations, or sold-out tickets. Fan-shot footage lets others experience a piece of it. In many cases, those grainy clips become treasured documents of a tour.

The social media videos and clips are also free promotion. Viral crowd clips can create buzz faster than any marketing campaign. Many younger fans discover artists through live snippets online. In that sense, fans filming can help keep bands relevant. John 5 seems to understand modern fandom: for many people, sharing the moment is part of the moment.

Is There a Middle Ground?

Probably. Most fans don’t need to record an entire 90-minute set. Most artists probably don’t mind a quick photo or a fan's favorite song captured respectfully. The real issue isn’t phones themselves, it’s overuse. Take a few pictures. Film a chorus. Then put it away and actually live inside the memory you came to make. That might be the sweet spot between Jack White’s purity and John 5’s openness.

Final Verdict

Personally? Jack White may have the better argument for the quality of the in-person concert experience. A locked-away phone often means a more immersive, electric night. But John 5 has the better argument for access and sharing the moment beyond the venue walls. Honestly, I get where both sides are coming from. I say, it's the artists' call as long as any "no cell phones at concerts" policy is clearly stated (which Jack White's is).