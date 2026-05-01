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Gene Simmons Announces New Tour Dates and KISS Kruise With Unmasked Concerts

Gene Simmons will bring his solo band to Canada for seven shows. These dates add to an already packed 2026 lineup, with 11 U.S. stops slated for summer. The KISS…

Dan Teodorescu
Gene Simmons attends The HISTORY Channel HISTORYTalks at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Gene Simmons will bring his solo band to Canada for seven shows. These dates add to an already packed 2026 lineup, with 11 U.S. stops slated for summer.

The KISS co-founder and his former bandmates locked in plans for their second annual KISS Kruise: Land Locked in Vegas fan gathering. The group will play two unmasked concerts while joining fans for activities and Q&A sessions Nov. 12-15 at Virgin Hotels, Society of Rock reveals.

Night Ranger will perform. Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick also joins the bill, as does Slaughter. All three acts appear across the four-day event, mirroring what the band did in 2025.

Simmons kicks off his U.S. dates on May 2 at Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights, Washington. Summer brings stops at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio on June 13, Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton on June 19, and Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in Iowa on June 26.

July packs in shows at Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 3, at Save Mart Center in Fresno on July 17, at Iron Stone Amphitheatre in Murphys on July 18, and at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada, on July 19. The month ends with a July 24 gig at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

August offers two dates. Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia, Washington, on Aug. 7, then Talking Stick Resort Hotel in Scottsdale on Aug. 22. An appearance at The Sands 2026 in Cancun spans Oct. 20-25.

The bassist has dropped hints that his touring future will push past physical performances. Holograms of KISS are in development and will be ready for 2028, Pollstar reports. These holograms will debut with newly-written KISS songs.

The Canadian run kicks off on Nov. 30 in Edmonton and closes on Dec. 12 in Sydney, Nova Scotia. It then hits Calgary on Dec. 1,  Lethbridge on Dec. 3, Moose Jaw on Dec. 5, Saskatoon on Dec. 7, with Winnipeg rounding things out on Dec. 9.

All US and Canadian dates this year are listed on Gene Simmons' website.

Gene SimmonsKISS
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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