ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan Lottery: $5 “Back to the Future” instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to Big Jim’s House, May 18-22, for your…

dwarner
May lottery

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to Big Jim's House, May 18-22, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 Back to the Future instant tickets

You could win ten – $5 “Back to the Future” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery. You can win up to $500,000. You can win up to fifteen times on each ticket with over 26.8 million dollars in total prizes. Five dollar “Back to the Future” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery, it’s instant fun for everyone.

MiLottery_Vert_cmyk
Lottery
dwarnerWriter
Related Stories
Jon Anderson Perform the Music of YES—Live in Royal Oak May 7th!
ContestsJon Anderson Perform the Music of YES—Live in Royal Oak May 7th!Ben Perez
Win Your Way to UB40 Live at the Fisher Theatre – August 12th!
ContestsWin Your Way to UB40 Live at the Fisher Theatre – August 12th!Ben Perez
Tubby's MIS Camping
ContestsWin 7 Days Of Camping At Michigan International Speedway with Tubby’s!dwarner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect