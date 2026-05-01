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Rock and Roll History Events in May

May and Rock and Roll have always been a loud, electric month in history—a time when the volume seems to turn up, and the stories get a little wilder. Across…

Screamin' Scott
Stacked Records

Rock and Roll in the Month of May

Scott Randall

May and Rock and Roll have always been a loud, electric month in history—a time when the volume seems to turn up, and the stories get a little wilder. Across decades, the fifth month has delivered defining moments that shaped the sound, attitude, and business of rock music.

Chuck Berry

It started back on May 6, 1957, when Chuck Berry stepped into Chess Records studios in Chicago and recorded “Rock and Roll Music.” That session didn’t just produce a hit—it helped cement the DNA of rock itself. Berry’s driving guitar and clever lyrics became a blueprint for generations to follow.

Bachman - Turner - Overdrive

Fast forward to May 1, 1973, and Canadian rockers Bachman-Turner Overdrive released their debut album. Featuring the track “Let It Ride,” it marked the arrival of a band that would soon dominate FM radio with a gritty, no-nonsense sound. It was a reminder that Rock wasn’t just evolving—it was expanding across borders.

Mick & Keith

Just a few days later, on May 6, 1965, magic struck in the most unlikely of places—a Florida hotel room. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones worked out the now-iconic opening riff for “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” That fuzzed-out guitar line would go on to define not just a song, but an era of rebellion and youth culture.

The Doors

Then there’s May 10, 1968—a date that captures the unpredictable energy of rock’s wild side. At a concert in Chicago, Jim Morrison of The Doors pushed boundaries a little too far, inciting a riot that blurred the line between performance and chaos. It was a moment that reflected the turbulent spirit of the late ’60s, when rock music often collided with social unrest.

Led Zeppelin

That same date in 1974 saw a different kind of rebellion—business independence. Led Zeppelin launched their own label, Swan Song Records. It gave them creative control and set a precedent for artists taking ownership of their work, a move that still resonates in today’s music industry.

Ozzy vs Black Sabbath

Rock history in May doesn’t stop at the music—it includes the conflicts behind the scenes. On May 30, 2009, Ozzy Osbourne filed a lawsuit against Tony Iommi over royalties tied to the name Black Sabbath. It was a reminder that even legends aren’t immune to disputes over legacy and money.

Greg Allman Passes

And then there’s May 31, 2017, when the rock world lost Gregg Allman at age 69. As a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, Allman helped define Southern rock with a sound that blended blues, jazz, and raw emotion. His passing marked the end of an era, but his influence still echoes through every slide guitar and soulful vocal.

From groundbreaking recordings to unforgettable riffs, riots, business moves, and bittersweet goodbyes, May stands as a powerful chapter in rock and roll history—a month where the music never stops, and the stories never fade.

Catch all the history on 94.7 WCSX on the website at www.wcsx.com

May 4thRock and RollRock History
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
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