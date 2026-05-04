On May 1, 1988, a 26-year-old dreamer named Edward Stross unlocked the door to a small storefront on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville and officially launched what would become Gonzo!! Art Studio. Back then, it was Gonzo!! Airbrush—born from years of painting cars, saving every penny, and believing that creativity could carve out its own space in the world.

Former Candidate for Mayor of Roseville Ed Stross Photo Scott Randall

The location was electric. Across the street, the scent of fresh slices drifted from the beloved Detroit Bakery, while nights pulsed with energy from The Ritz Night Club and the late-night crowds at Liberty Bowling Lanes. It was the perfect place for a young artist to make noise—and Gonzo did just that, quickly becoming a sensation on the Eastside.

But success didn’t come without a fight. A complicated sublease situation with Blinds to Go turned into a business nightmare. Rent money wasn’t reaching the landlord, tensions rose, and Ed found himself caught between two seasoned businessmen as he was still learning the ropes. When his lease neared its end, the pressure mounted. The landlord, sensing opportunity, pushed hard. But Ed held his ground, refusing to break his agreement.

The Tide Turns

A quiet stretch at the Gratiot and Utica Junction caught his eye. Others warned him away—especially a saleswoman from the Eastsider Newspaper, who called it a dying area, hidden behind trees and fading from relevance. But Ed saw something different: charm, character, and untapped potential.

Scott Randall Gonzo!! Art Studio 1999, painted a lot of murals, Scott Randall

New Old Building

On February 1, 1989—the very day his old lease expired—Ed moved everything in a single weekend and opened the new Gonzo!! Art Studio. He even hand-delivered the keys back to his former landlord, whose shock quickly turned into regret. But Ed had already moved forward.

Scott Randall Gonzo Art Studio with a beautiful display of flowers in front Scott Randall

At first, doubt crept in. Would customers find him? Had he made a mistake? But the answer came quickly. The studio didn’t just survive—it grew. Within a year, it expanded. By 1992, it occupied the prominent northwest corner of Gratiot and Utica, a cornerstone of the community.

Scott Randall Art Class at Gonzo art studio in roseville

Never one to sit still, Ed pushed further, opening Café Gonzo in 1995—a lively coffeehouse that became a hub for music, art, and connection. Though the grind eventually took its toll, leading to its closure in 1996, it showed his relentless drive to create more than just a business—it was about building a scene.

As trends shifted and airbrush clothing faded, Gonzo evolved. Ed transitioned into fine art, murals, and canvas work, ultimately forging a lasting identity beyond the fad. He purchased his building, paid it off in just five years, and secured not only his livelihood—but his legacy.

Scott Randall One of the many Art paintings on the side of Gonzo Art Studio, photo Scott Randall

That legacy extended beyond art. In 2001, he helped launch the Macomb County Warming Center, offering shelter to those in need during brutal Michigan winters. Even when facing legal battles with the city in 2004 over a mural they once approved, Ed stood firm—just as he always had.

Scott Randall Ed Stross made a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, Scott Randall