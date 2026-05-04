Metallica x Wolverine Launch 2026 Collection to Fund Trade Education Programs

Wolverine unveiled a new collection with All Within My Hands' Metallica Scholars Initiative on Apr. 30. This seventh team-up between the two groups brings a Maker Wedge boot and a graphic T-shirt. Half the money earned will support workforce training programs.

The 2026 collection showcases a boot built with reflective leather panels and laces. Ruby red lining and accents catch the eye, and a metallic silver sole bears the words "Full Speed or Nothing" stamped across it. Michelle Harvey, who worked with Metallica for years under the name WolfSkullJack, designed the graphic T-shirt.

"At its core, this partnership is about celebrating a path that rarely gets the spotlight," said Scott Schoessel, Chief Marketing Officer for Wolverine, according to Yahoo! Finance. "The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collaboration allows us to give trade students the applause they deserve as they go 'full speed or nothing' in building their careers in the skilled trades."

The "Full Speed or Nothing" phrase comes from the lyrics of Metallica's song, "Lux Æterna." Funds will help students pursue careers in welding, advanced manufacturing, electrical work, and other skilled trades.

The Maker Wedge boot maker and the foundation joined forces in 2019. Since then, they've created several collections and sent proceeds to trade training programs at community colleges across all 50 states.

"Our work with Wolverine goes back to the humble beginnings of the Metallica Scholars Initiative," said Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director of All Within My Hands, according to GlobeNewswire. "This latest collaboration is our seventh, and each successful campaign has had the same goal to support our Metallica Scholars Initiative and workforce education."

The Rockford, Michigan, company has given close to $3 million to groups that back skilled trade training through Project Bootstrap. All Within My Hands has pulled in over $29 million for groups tied to the foundation's mission. This includes $15.3 million directed toward career and technical training programs through the Metallica Scholars Initiative.