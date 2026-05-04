Paul McCartney Shares Playlist He Made With His Grandson

Sure, Paul McCartney is one of the most famous musicians in the world, but he’s still a regular guy at home and enjoys sharing his musical finds with his family.

Sure, Paul McCartney is one of the most famous musicians in the world, but he's still a regular guy at home and enjoys sharing his musical finds with his family. Now, as part of the new edition of his You Gave Me the Answer series on his official website, McCartney has shared that one way he enjoys music with his family is by making playlists.

So, he makes playlists with and for his family. He's even made one with his grandson, Arthur.

“If we’re having a party and I want a dance list, I’ll make one,” he says in a statement in the series. “I’ve also done it with my grandson, Arthur, which has been really nice. We sort of cobbled one together; a mix of old rock ’n’ roll favorites and some newer tracks. It turned out pretty good.”

Rock Songs Top Paul McCartney's Playlist

McCartney notes that the playlist he made with Arthur starts out with Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” and says that he was “big friends” with the late musician. The playlist also packs tracks from Daft Punk and Tame Impala, which are bands his grandson likes.

The rest of the playlist also features The Kinks' "Waterloo Sunset" and Donovan's "Sunny Goodge Street," as well as Dominic Fike's version of "Kiss of Venus," a track off McCartney's 2020 solo album, McCartney III.

The series, McCartney says, helps both he and his grandson find new music. “I’ll show him things I think will work, and then he adds to it, we’ve got a collaborative playlist,” he says. “A friend of his who’s a painter even knocked up a little cover for it.”

McCartney will release his new solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, on May 29. He'll serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on May 16.