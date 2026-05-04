As self-driving taxis begin testing and rolling out on the streets of Detroit, the idea of a car that can drive itself is no longer science fiction: it’s happening right here in the Motor City. What once felt like something out of a movie is now part of real-world transportation. But long before autonomous vehicles started navigating Woodward and beyond, Hollywood had already imagined what that future might look like. From loyal, talking companions to fully automated highways, and even a few nightmare machines, movies and TV have been exploring self-driving cars for decades. These are the greatest self-driving cars in movies and TV.

Let’s break it down into two lanes: cars with personality and full-on sci-fi futures.

Cars With Personality: Friends… and Nightmares

Herbie – The Original With a Soul

Long before AI assistants and autopilots, there was The Love Bug. Herbie is the OG. A Volkswagen Beetle that doesn’t just drive itself, it feels. He’s got attitude, loyalty, and a competitive streak that make him more like a teammate than a machine.

Herbie isn’t built on science, but that’s not the point. He set the template. The idea that a car could be more than transportation, that it could be your partner, starts here.

KITT – The Voice of a Generation

Then came Knight Rider, and suddenly the self-driving car had a brain to match its personality. KITT wasn’t just smart. He was sarcastic, calm under pressure, and basically the co-star of the show. The scanning red light, the smooth voice, and that instantly recognizable theme music? Iconic. You hear it, and you’re right back in the driver’s seat, even though KITT never needed one.

Looking back, KITT feels weirdly accurate. Voice interaction, sensors, decision-making… It’s not that far off from what we’re building today. Who's ready for Turbo Boost?

Never a bad time for a turbo boost in Night Rider's K.I.T.T. - the self-driving car that fights crime.

Christine – When Cars Go Very, Very Wrong

And then there’s Christine. This is what happens when you take the idea of a car with personality and flip it into something terrifying. Based on a Stephen King story, Christine isn’t helpful or charming. She’s jealous, possessive, and violent.

It’s less about technology and more about fear. The fear that something we rely on could turn against us. It’s a reminder that giving machines autonomy, whether supernatural or AI-driven, comes with a dark side. Setting all of that aside, Christine's ability to fix herself was badass.

Sci-Fi Futures: When Driving Becomes Obsolete

Minority Report – Still Ahead of Its Time

It’s kind of wild that Minority Report is now over 20 years old. Rewatch it, and it still feels futuristic.

The autonomous cars here don’t just drive—they’re part of a fully integrated system. Highways are automated, routes are controlled, and you don’t really get a say in where you’re going. That’s the real twist. It’s not just convenience—it’s control.

You can see the influence of this movie everywhere now. Even recent sci-fi like Chris Pratt’s Mercy borrows from that sleek, controlled future vibe. Spielberg didn’t just imagine tech—he imagined how it would reshape society.

Total Recall – Johnny Cab and Peak Weirdness

The original Total Recall gave us Johnny Cab, one of the strangest autonomous drivers ever put on screen. At the time, it was cutting-edge. Today? It’s a little… unintentionally funny. That stiff robotic face and overly cheerful delivery hit differently now, but that’s part of the charm.

The 2012 remake (Total Recall) updated the concept with sleeker, more modern autonomous vehicles. Same idea, very different execution. Less awkward robot, more believable tech. Still, Johnny Cab deserves respect. He walked so your Uber driverless ride could run.

Side note: Does anyone else see a lot of Tesla trucks in this scene?

Fortunately, Johnny Cab isn't where self-driving car technology is going!

I, Robot – Closer Than We Think

Set in 2035, I, Robot doesn’t feel that far off anymore. We’re less than a decade away from its timeline, which is both exciting and a little unsettling. The cars in this world are autonomous by default, but humans can still take control, something that mirrors current real-world design thinking. The tech feels grounded, even if the robot uprising is… hopefully still fiction.

And then there’s Will Smith’s character, who doesn’t trust any of it. He prefers manual control, old-school thinking, and a healthy skepticism of machines making decisions for him. Honestly? He might have a point.

Also worth noting, we’re still waiting on Back to the Future Part II to deliver those flying skateboards. Priorities, science.

Cruising into the Sunset on Self-Driving Cars in Movies and TV

From Herbie’s charm to KITT’s intelligence to Christine’s nightmare fuel, cars with personality tap into something emotional. They make us ask whether machines could ever be companions or threats. The sci-fi side takes it further, imagining a world where driving itself is obsolete. Convenient? Absolutely. A little unsettling? Also yes.