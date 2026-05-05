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Santana Vocalist Alex Ligertwood Dead at 79

Alex Ligertwood, who served as one of the singers for guitarist Santana, has died at 79 years old. His wife, Shawn Brogan, took to social media to announce the sad…

Anne Erickson
Alex Ligertwood, who served as one of the singers for guitarist Santana, has died at 79 years old.
Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music via Getty Images

Alex Ligertwood, who served as one of the singers for guitarist Santana, has died at 79 years old. His wife, Shawn Brogan, took to social media to announce the sad news, stating that the musician "passed away peacefully in his sleep."

"It's with great sadness and heartache to announce the passing of my sweet dear Alex Ligertwood, my husband of 25 years, we knew each other for 36 years," Brogan stated in her post. "He touched so many with his extraordinary voice. He was all heart and soul. His favorite thing in life was to make music, sing and to share his gift with us."

She continued, "He performed his last show just two weeks ago. I'm grateful for that. He did it his way, on his terms, till the end. I will always love you, my sweet Alex. Rest in peace. Soar and sing with the angels, my love."

John Cafferty Honors Alex Ligertwood

Musician John Cafferty took to social media to pay his respects to Ligertwood, stating it was "very sad news."

"I always felt such a special connection with him. But then again... so did we all," he said in a post. "Anyone who came in contact with the warmth of his heart, the blue twinkle in his eyes, the playful charm of his Scottish brogue or the hypnotic spell cast by his contagious head-to-toe rhythm 'n' soul deep magic in his voice... will forever feel his special connection."

He added: "Alex you were a good and true friend. I cherish every moment. Luv you my brother. Rest in peace."

Ligertwood's talents weren't just used in Santana. He also sang with the Jeff Beck Group and Brian Auger's Oblivion Express Band.

Ligertwood first joined Carlos Santana's band in 1979. He spent years with Santana and appear with in through 1994, including singing on famed Santana songs such as "Winning," "Hold On" and "You Know That I Love You." He also played with the band at 1982's U.S. Festival and 1985's massive Live Aid.

Santana
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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