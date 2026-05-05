Social Distortion Releases First Album in 15 Years Following Frontman’s Cancer Treatment

Social Distortion drops Born to Kill on May 8 through Epitaph Records. This marks the punk rock band's first studio work since 2011. The 11-track collection will arrive after lead singer Mike Ness finished treatment for tonsil cancer, closing a 15-year silence between studio efforts.

Ness co-produced the record with Dave Sardy. Lucinda Williams and Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers appear on it. Ness teamed up with Shepard Fairey to create the album artwork.

"I don't feel I could have made this record fifteen years ago. I wasn't in a headspace [to make an album]," said Mike Ness to Noise11. "All I knew is when it came time to make this record, I knew I couldn't deliver a sleeper."

The band chose 11 songs from over 40 written ideas. Ness said that the leftover tracks are done and ready. "We plan to shock everybody and put out another studio album in a timely manner," he added.

Ness shared his tonsil cancer diagnosis in June 2023. He went through surgery that involved a robot removing his tonsil and tumor, then a second procedure to take out lymph nodes. He needed a feeding tube while recovering, and he had to relearn basic actions like eating and swallowing.

The band started in Fullerton, California, in 1979. Seven studio albums and decades on the road have created songs like "Story of My Life," "Ball and Chain," and "Prison Bound." The group will start a North American tour on Aug. 25 in Phoenix. The 25-show run will span 22 cities and finish on Oct. 3 in San Diego.