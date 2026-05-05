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Time to Celebrate Nurses Week

Every year from May 6th through May 12th, the United States celebrates National Nurses Week—a time set aside to recognize the dedication, compassion, and resilience of nurses across the country….

Screamin' Scott
View of a Hospital in Detroit My recent trip to visit a friend in the hospital

Celebrate Nurses Week

Scott Randall

Every year from May 6th through May 12th, the United States celebrates National Nurses Week—a time set aside to recognize the dedication, compassion, and resilience of nurses across the country. It’s more than a date on the calendar; it’s a reminder to pause and appreciate the people who are often the first to respond, the last to leave, and the steady presence in between life’s most critical moments.

Nurses Week LogoScott Randall

Nurses Week is May 6th - May 12th

I Love My Nurse Friends

Happy Nurses Week ! Nurses Brenda, Christine, JuliaChristine Munoz

Nurses Brenda, Christine, and Julia, photo by Scott Randall

For me, this week carries a deeply personal meaning. My interactions with nurses over the years are well documented—some might say I’ve been a bit accident-prone. Between a serious car accident and even a heart scare or four, I’ve had more than my share of time under medical care. And through it all, one constant remained: nurses were always there. After heart surgery, they didn’t just monitor my recovery—they pushed me forward. They had me up and walking, encouraging each step, restoring my confidence, and helping me believe I could return to normal life again.

screamin scott in hospitalScreamin Scott

Thank You Nurses! from the Accident Prone Scott Randall

What stands out most isn’t just their medical skill—it’s their humanity. Anyone can follow charts and procedures, but nurses go further. It’s the extra kindness, the reassuring words, the patience during difficult moments—that’s what stays with you. I’ve been lucky enough to call some nurses my friends: Christine, Big Mike, Kathleen, Nikki, Mary, and so many others who dedicate their lives to caring for others. Their work is demanding, often exhausting, and rarely easy.

Nurses WeekScott Randall

RN Nurse Rita Doelle

Nurses Make Sacrifices

Nurse Betty at a Local hospital in DetroitScott Randall

Celebrate Nurses Week, Nurse Betty at Henry Ford, Photo Scott Randall

In recent years, the challenges have only grown. The sacrifices nurses made during the COVID-19 pandemic are something none of us should forget. They walked into uncertainty every day, facing risks head-on to care for strangers. Whether in emergency rooms, hospitals, home care, or hospice settings, nurses provided not just treatment, but comfort and dignity when it mattered most.

That’s why saying “thank you” during Nurses Week is important—but it shouldn’t stop there. Gratitude for nurses should be a daily practice, 365 days a year. For me, even that doesn’t feel like enough. So I’ve found another way to celebrate them—through music.

Nurses Get a Break This Week at Local Shops

National Nurses Week (May 6–12) in Michigan features widespread discounts for 2026, including free coffee at Dunkin' (May 6) and Cinnabon. Retailers like Adidas, Crocs, and Scrubs & Beyond offer 15–20% off. Major deals include Noodles & Company 10% off and special 2026 deals at All Seasons Uniforms.

Retail & Apparel Discounts (Verified via ID.me or work ID)

  • Adidas: Exclusive discounts online and in factory outlets.
  • ASICS: 25% off full-priced footwear and 30% off clothing.
  • Carhartt: Discount available through ID.me.
  • Crocs: 15% off healthcare footwear.
  • Scrubs & Beyond: 20% off in-store and online through May 15.
  • FIGS: 20% off sitewide.
  • Eyemart Express: 20% off glasses.

Restaurant & Food Deals (Typically require badge) [1]

  • Dunkin': Free medium hot/iced coffee on May 6.
  • Cinnabon: Free Classic Roll or Minibon.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: 20% off orders (May 6–12)

Music Heals

Music has long been known to heal, to uplift, and to connect us. One song that comes to mind is “Superman” by Lazlo Bane, best known as the theme from the TV show Scrubs. Its message—“I can’t do this all on my own, I’m no Superman”—perfectly captures the reality of healthcare. Nurses aren’t superheroes, but they show up every day and do extraordinary things anyway.

Another powerful connection is “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. Beyond being a disco classic from Saturday Night Fever, it has a real-life impact. Its rhythm aligns closely with the recommended pace for CPR compressions—100 to 120 beats per minute—making it a surprising yet practical lifesaving tool.

This Nurses Week, take a moment to recognize the people who give so much of themselves. Whether through words, actions, or even a song, let them know they matter. Because for many of us, nurses didn’t just help us heal—they helped us keep going.

CaregiversHospitalsNational Nurses Week
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
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