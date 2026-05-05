Time to Celebrate Nurses Week

Every year from May 6th through May 12th, the United States celebrates National Nurses Week—a time set aside to recognize the dedication, compassion, and resilience of nurses across the country. It’s more than a date on the calendar; it’s a reminder to pause and appreciate the people who are often the first to respond, the last to leave, and the steady presence in between life’s most critical moments.

Scott Randall Nurses Week is May 6th - May 12th

I Love My Nurse Friends

Christine Munoz Nurses Brenda, Christine, and Julia, photo by Scott Randall

For me, this week carries a deeply personal meaning. My interactions with nurses over the years are well documented—some might say I’ve been a bit accident-prone. Between a serious car accident and even a heart scare or four, I’ve had more than my share of time under medical care. And through it all, one constant remained: nurses were always there. After heart surgery, they didn’t just monitor my recovery—they pushed me forward. They had me up and walking, encouraging each step, restoring my confidence, and helping me believe I could return to normal life again.

Screamin Scott Thank You Nurses! from the Accident Prone Scott Randall

What stands out most isn’t just their medical skill—it’s their humanity. Anyone can follow charts and procedures, but nurses go further. It’s the extra kindness, the reassuring words, the patience during difficult moments—that’s what stays with you. I’ve been lucky enough to call some nurses my friends: Christine, Big Mike, Kathleen, Nikki, Mary, and so many others who dedicate their lives to caring for others. Their work is demanding, often exhausting, and rarely easy.

Scott Randall RN Nurse Rita Doelle

Nurses Make Sacrifices

Scott Randall Celebrate Nurses Week, Nurse Betty at Henry Ford, Photo Scott Randall

In recent years, the challenges have only grown. The sacrifices nurses made during the COVID-19 pandemic are something none of us should forget. They walked into uncertainty every day, facing risks head-on to care for strangers. Whether in emergency rooms, hospitals, home care, or hospice settings, nurses provided not just treatment, but comfort and dignity when it mattered most.

That’s why saying “thank you” during Nurses Week is important—but it shouldn’t stop there. Gratitude for nurses should be a daily practice, 365 days a year. For me, even that doesn’t feel like enough. So I’ve found another way to celebrate them—through music.

Nurses Get a Break This Week at Local Shops

National Nurses Week (May 6–12) in Michigan features widespread discounts for 2026, including free coffee at Dunkin' (May 6) and Cinnabon. Retailers like Adidas, Crocs, and Scrubs & Beyond offer 15–20% off. Major deals include Noodles & Company 10% off and special 2026 deals at All Seasons Uniforms.

Retail & Apparel Discounts (Verified via ID.me or work ID)

Adidas: Exclusive discounts online and in factory outlets.

Exclusive discounts online and in factory outlets. ASICS: 25% off full-priced footwear and 30% off clothing.

25% off full-priced footwear and 30% off clothing. Carhartt: Discount available through ID.me.

Discount available through ID.me. Crocs: 15% off healthcare footwear.

15% off healthcare footwear. Scrubs & Beyond: 20% off in-store and online through May 15.

20% off in-store and online through May 15. FIGS: 20% off sitewide.

20% off sitewide. Eyemart Express: 20% off glasses.

Restaurant & Food Deals (Typically require badge) [1]

Dunkin': Free medium hot/iced coffee on May 6.

Free medium hot/iced coffee on May 6. Cinnabon: Free Classic Roll or Minibon.

Free Classic Roll or Minibon. Buffalo Wild Wings: 20% off orders (May 6–12)

Music Heals

Music has long been known to heal, to uplift, and to connect us. One song that comes to mind is “Superman” by Lazlo Bane, best known as the theme from the TV show Scrubs. Its message—“I can’t do this all on my own, I’m no Superman”—perfectly captures the reality of healthcare. Nurses aren’t superheroes, but they show up every day and do extraordinary things anyway.

Another powerful connection is “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. Beyond being a disco classic from Saturday Night Fever, it has a real-life impact. Its rhythm aligns closely with the recommended pace for CPR compressions—100 to 120 beats per minute—making it a surprising yet practical lifesaving tool.