Deep Purple Announce New Album, Set for July Release

Classic rockers Deep Purple have announced that they'll release their new studio album, titled SPLAT!, on July 3 via earMUSIC.

The band currently features Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey and Simon McBride, and the full lineup met up again with producer Bob Ezrin to craft the set.

Together, they've created an album that "draws on the sound and attitude that has always set Deep Purple apart from the rest," a news statement on the album explains, adding that it's their "heaviest" album in "many years, with the band playing together in the studio—the way DEEP PURPLE have always recorded."

Deep Purple Announce New Album

"I have to say, now we are very much back in with material that is compatible with 'Highway Star,' 'Smoke on the Water,' and 'Lazy,' the dynamics, the balance, and the fun of the music we made from '69 to '73," vocalist Ian Gillan said in a statement.

He adds: "Where we are now with this incarnation of Deep Purple feels very much like a very 'now' version of Deep Purple as it was in the seventies."

The band goes on to say that instead of than treating the end as destruction, the record "imagines it as transformation: SPLAT! explores the end of humanity not in any crude apocalyptic sense but as a metamorphosis beyond physical existence."

The band promises more details about the album to be revealed in the coming weeks. Also, Deep Purple say that they'll be sharing new music from the release soon, too. In honor of the release, the band will also continue on their massive 2026 tour with at least 86 shows across 28 countries on three continents.