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Deep Purple Announce New Album, Set for July Release

Classic rockers Deep Purple have announced that they’ll release their new studio album, titled SPLAT!, on July 3 via earMUSIC. The band currently features Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice,…

Anne Erickson
Classic rockers Deep Purple have announced that they'll release their new studio album, titled SPLAT!, on July 3 via earMUSIC.
Wagner Meier via Getty Images

Classic rockers Deep Purple have announced that they'll release their new studio album, titled SPLAT!, on July 3 via earMUSIC.

The band currently features Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey and Simon McBride, and the full lineup met up again with producer Bob Ezrin to craft the set.

Together, they've created an album that "draws on the sound and attitude that has always set Deep Purple apart from the rest," a news statement on the album explains, adding that it's their "heaviest" album in "many years, with the band playing together in the studio—the way DEEP PURPLE have always recorded."

Deep Purple Announce New Album

"I have to say, now we are very much back in with material that is compatible with 'Highway Star,' 'Smoke on the Water,' and 'Lazy,' the dynamics, the balance, and the fun of the music we made from '69 to '73," vocalist Ian Gillan said in a statement.

He adds: "Where we are now with this incarnation of Deep Purple feels very much like a very 'now' version of Deep Purple as it was in the seventies."

The band goes on to say that instead of than treating the end as destruction, the record "imagines it as transformation: SPLAT! explores the end of humanity not in any crude apocalyptic sense but as a metamorphosis beyond physical existence."

The band promises more details about the album to be revealed in the coming weeks. Also, Deep Purple say that they'll be sharing new music from the release soon, too. In honor of the release, the band will also continue on their massive 2026 tour with at least 86 shows across 28 countries on three continents.

It's obvious Deep Purple are nowhere near ready to retire, and that's a good thing for those who enjoy classic rock music with just enough blues to bring that unique feel.

Deep Purple
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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