Phish Wraps Nine-Show Las Vegas Sphere Run Without Repeating Single Song

Phish finished a nine-night stint at Sphere in Las Vegas on May 2. They played 161 songs across the shows, and no songs appeared more than once. The band took to social media to thank fans who attended the nine shows, along with the team behind the scenes who made it all possible.

The group built on their initial four-show run at the venue in April 2024. The 2026 stint lasted for three weekends starting in mid-April. It produced over a dozen covers by David Bowie, Talking Heads, and The Beatles.

The encore started with "Wading in the Velvet Sea." It was set against a scroll of fan photos from throughout the band's history. "Fluffhead" closed the residency. Visuals cycled through nearly every environment created during the nine nights.