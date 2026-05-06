Phish Wraps Nine-Show Las Vegas Sphere Run Without Repeating Single Song
Phish finished a nine-night stint at Sphere in Las Vegas on May 2. They played 161 songs across the shows, and no songs appeared more than once. The band took to…
Phish finished a nine-night stint at Sphere in Las Vegas on May 2. They played 161 songs across the shows, and no songs appeared more than once. The band took to social media to thank fans who attended the nine shows, along with the team behind the scenes who made it all possible.
The finale opened with "Farmhouse." Trey Anastasio played acoustic guitar. The band moved through "Undermind," "Ocelot," and "Back on the Train." Their rendition of "Ether Edge" contained extended improvisation. The first set concluded with a sequence from the 1990s: "The Horse," "Silent in the Morning," "Taste," and "Julius."
Page McConnell grabbed a keytar for Edgar Winter's "Frankenstein" to start the second set. The band performed "Kill Devil Falls" and "Ruby Waves" before "Meatstick" arrived with hot dog visuals splashed across the screens. "My Friend, My Friend" merged into "A Life Beyond The Dream."
The group built on their initial four-show run at the venue in April 2024. The 2026 stint lasted for three weekends starting in mid-April. It produced over a dozen covers by David Bowie, Talking Heads, and The Beatles.
The encore started with "Wading in the Velvet Sea." It was set against a scroll of fan photos from throughout the band's history. "Fluffhead" closed the residency. Visuals cycled through nearly every environment created during the nine nights.
The Baker's Dozen residency at Madison Square Garden in 2017 remains the band's longest no-repeat run. It contained 13 nights with 237 distinct songs. The 2026 Las Vegas engagement is the second-longest stretch without repeating material. Tickets and tour information are available at phish.com/tours. Jambase wrote, "The show could be described as a 'victory lap': predictable in places, but in the way a victory lap is perhaps supposed to be predictable."