Could a Van Halen Pinball Game in the Works?

Van Halen fans, are you ready?

The silver ball has a funny way of rolling back into our lives just when we think it’s gone for good. Lately, pinball has been roaring again—louder, flashier, and more rock and roll than ever—and now there’s a rumor that feels almost too perfect: a Van Halen pinball machine might finally be on the way.

Scott Randall Pinball is popular again, photo Scott Randall

How the Rumors Got Started

The buzz started making the rounds after chatter from Kaneda’s Pinball Podcast, pointing toward Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP) possibly tackling the legendary band. At first, it sounded like one of those rumors you want to believe—but don’t quite trust. After all, Van Halen isn’t just any band. Their legacy is layered, complicated, and, at times, tangled in rights issues.

Scott Randall/WCSX Sammy Hagar and some random fan Scott Randall

You’ve got two iconic eras to juggle: the high-flying, party-fueled swagger of David Lee Roth, and the polished, arena-ready power of Sammy Hagar. Add in the immense legacy of Eddie Van Halen, whose passing in 2020 still echoes through the music world, and you can see why licensing a project like this isn’t exactly plug-and-play.

Scott Randall David Lee Roth and some random fan Scott Randall

But here’s where it gets interesting—sources close to the hobby suggest this isn’t just smoke. The wheels are turning. Approvals from the Van Halen estate are reportedly in progress, and industry insiders are whispering with confidence. If you had to put odds on it? This one feels real.

Scott Randall Eddie Van Halen and some random fan Scott Randall

Perfect Timing for a Release

Pinball has been riding a wave of resurgence over the past decade. What was once considered a relic of smoky arcades has transformed into a collector-driven, art-meets-engineering experience. Today’s machines are immersive, loaded with LCD screens, deep rulesets, and booming soundtracks. Rock bands, especially, have become prime subjects.

Scott Randall 1979 Bally KISS Pinball Scott Randall

We’ve already seen machines celebrating giants like Kiss, Metallica, Iron Maiden, and The Beatles. Even Slash got hands-on helping design a Guns N’ Roses pin. These aren’t just games—they’re playable tributes.

Can You Imagine a Van Halen Pinball?

Picture the backglass glowing with Eddie’s red-and-white-striped guitar. Ramps named after “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.” A diverter that flips between Roth-era chaos and Hagar-era precision. Maybe even a multiball mode called “Eruption,” where everything goes wild in a blur of lights and sound. If JJP leans into both eras, it could be one of the most dynamic music pins ever built.

Roth vs. Hagar?

Of course, there’s still the question every fan eventually lands on: Roth or Hagar?

That debate has been going on for decades, and truth be told, it’s part of what makes Van Halen so unique. Roth brought the attitude, the humor, the larger-than-life frontman energy. Hagar brought the vocals, the musicianship, and a slightly more refined edge. Albums like 5150 and OU812 showed a different side of the band—but no less powerful.

Maybe that’s exactly why this pinball machine matters. It wouldn’t have to choose. It could celebrate all of Van Halen—the evolution, the personalities, the eras.