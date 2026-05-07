The Best Drum Solos in Classic Rock

LAS VEGAS – MAY 10: Rush drummer Neil Peart performs at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 10, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The rock trio are touring in support of the album, “Snakes & Arrows.” (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Guitar solos usually get the spotlight in classic rock, but ask any real fan, and they’ll tell you, the drummer is the engine that drives the machine. Every once in a while, that engine breaks free and takes center stage. Whether it’s a full-blown solo or a jaw-dropping break inside a song, these moments prove that drummers aren’t just keeping time… they’re stealing the show. Here are some of the greatest drum solos and standout drum moments in classic rock.

The Heavy Hitters: Full-On Drum Solos

If you’re talking about drum solos in rock, you have to start with "Moby Dick" by Led Zeppelin. John Bonham’s solo became legendary, especially in live performances where it could stretch well beyond ten minutes. It wasn’t just a solo; it was a statement. Bonham showed that a drummer could command the stage all on their own.

Side note: I can't believe how well they can clean up old footage these days. Check out Bonzo's 15-minute version from 1970. Aside from Bonham's drums, you could hear a pin drop. #legend

As much as "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" by Iron Butterfly was the "go for a pizza song" to DJs, the 17-minute song also delivered a hypnotic, extended drum section that became one of the first mainstream drum showcases.

Precision and Power: Technical Mastery

When it comes to technical brilliance, Rush drummer Neil Peart is impossible to ignore. Truthfully, I didn't get Rush until I saw them live. Watching The Professor on not one, but TWO drum kits was one of the most amazing things I have ever seen at a live show. "Tom Sawyer" features a perfectly placed drum break that feels both complex and completely natural. It’s one of those moments where the song pauses just long enough to let the drums take over, and it works every time.

Rush’s "YYZ" isn’t a traditional solo track, but it might as well be. Peart’s playing is so front-and-center that the entire song feels like a drum showcase wrapped inside an instrumental. From the first tinkling notes alone, I get goosebumps every time.

Short Bursts, Big Impact

Not every great drum moment needs ten minutes. Sometimes, a few seconds is all it takes. The intro to "Hot for Teacher" by Van Halen is pure chaos in the best way possible. Alex Van Halen’s double-kick assault sounds like a revving engine and immediately grabs your attention.

Then there’s "Rock and Roll", where Bonham’s opening fill is instantly recognizable. It’s simple, powerful, and one of the most iconic drum intros in rock history. And who could forget "Wipe Out" by The Surfaris? It’s fun, fast, and one of the most famous drum breaks ever recorded.

Another great example of short bursts, big impact is Dave Grohl’s explosive fills on Nirvana's "In Bloom," especially in the transitions. They feel like mini drum solos: controlled chaos, perfectly placed.

Detroit and Classic Rock Roots

For Detroit rock fans, the drums hit a little closer to home. "We’re an American Band" puts drummer Don Brewer front and center, driving the song with confidence and swagger. It’s a reminder that sometimes the drummer isn’t just in the background; in that moment, they are the band. Johnny "Bee" Badanjek, Dennis "Machinegun" Thompson, Scott Asheton, Tommy Clufetos, we could go down a rabbit hole on legendary Detroit drummers, but we'll save that for a conversation

Final Beat

Drum solos might not always get the same attention as a screaming guitar lead, but they’re just as essential to the DNA of classic rock. From extended showcases to quick, unforgettable bursts, these moments prove that when the drummer steps forward, the entire song changes.