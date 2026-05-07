Grateful Dead Releases Remastered ‘Steal Your Face’ Vinyl for 50th Anniversary

The Grateful Dead released a remastered version of Steal Your Face on May 5. This marks half a century since the 1974 recordings that birthed the album. Fans can purchase the set on June 26 in vinyl and streaming formats.

The remaster uses audio from four nights at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom, Oct. 17 through 20, 1974. Those shows concluded the band's run before they took a 20-month break from the road.

Jerry Garcia, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Keith Godchaux, and Donna Jean Godchaux all played on these recordings. The original hit shelves in June 1976. It was the final release on Grateful Dead Records.

David Glasser handled the mastering work, using restored master tapes speed-corrected with Plangent Processes. Chris Bellman cut the lacquers at Bernie Grundman Mastering.

"Black-Throated Wind" went live on May 5 as the sneak peek. "A staple of the live repertoire 1972-74, thankfully returning in 1990, 'Black-Throated Wind' is widely considered one of Bob Weir's finest compositions," archivist and manager David Lemieux said, according to Relix. "Never recorded on a Grateful Dead studio album (it appeared on Bobby's Ace album in 1972), this is the definitive Grateful Dead recording of this gem."