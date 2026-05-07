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‘Rolling Stone’ Names the Greatest Guitar Solo Ever

It’s certainly not an easy task to determine the greatest guitar solo ever, but it’s a fun concept. Music is subjective, of course, so everybody has their favorites. Now, Rolling…

Anne Erickson
It's certainly not an easy task to determine the greatest guitar solo ever, but it's a fun concept. Music is subjective, of course, so everybody has their favorites.
Richard E. Aaron via Getty Images

It's certainly not an easy task to determine the greatest guitar solo ever, but it's a fun concept. Music is subjective, of course, so everybody has their favorites.

Now, Rolling Stone magazine has named its pick for the greatest guitar solo ever created.

The magazine has officially released its choices for the 100 greatest guitar solos of all time, with songs by Jimi Hendrix, the Eagles, Pink Floyd and more making the tally.

According to Rolling Stone, the criteria for songs making the list are that the solo "makes the song; can be sung or hummed; doesn't repeat the main melody."

Coming in at No. 1 is Prince's famed "Purple Rain." It doesn't get much better than that. Then, coming in at No. 2 is Hendrix with "Machine Gun," with the magazine stating that it's "Hendrix at his most Hendrix" and "the most ambitious, raw, soulful, go-for-broke expression of his musical genius."

The Eagles' "Hotel California" is No. 3, followed by David Gilmour's solo in Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" at No. 4 and Eddie Van Halen's fiery solo on Van Halen's "Eruption" at No. 5.

The Influence of a Great Guitar Solo

A great guitar solo doesn't just decorate a song. It changes the temperature of the room. Suddenly, the track opens up, the walls push back a little and somebody gets to say the thing the lyrics were circling the whole time. The best solos feel half-planned and spontaneous, like the player might actually drive the whole thing off the rails.

The funny part is, people remember them like scenes from movies. The first scream of the guitar in "November Rain" and the swagger running through "Purple Rain" are hard to forget. That glorious, slightly excessive eruption in "Free Bird" somehow keeps getting bigger every year. When it hits right, the song belongs to the solo forever.

Prince
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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