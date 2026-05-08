Billy Morrison Releases Short Film About His Career in Music and Art

Billy Morrison released a six-minute short film on May 6 called Who the F%@K is Billy Morrison? The piece features McKagan from Guns N' Roses, Al Jourgensen from Ministry, B-Real from Cypress Hill, Nuno Bettencourt from Extreme, and producer Barry Pointer.

The British guitarist describes himself as a "multidisciplinary creative" in the piece. His work spans 15 years creating fine art, three decades making music, and several acting gigs.

"Despite a 15-year drug addiction...40 years later, I have a number one rock song and multiple Top 10 hits, so everything that you see me do now is fueled by a case of, I guess, making up for lost time," he said in the documentary.

The film traces his path from childhood in the UK to rock stardom. Morrison has performed live in front of millions. He scored a No. 1 single with the late Ozzy Osbourne, sold paintings in galleries across continents, and logged hundreds of hours as a radio host.

McKagan said Morrison is "a h*ll of a guitar player, lives for music" in the film. B-Real noted he is "thoughtful of everybody on the song and not too many people are thoughtful when they have you on the track."

Jourgensen called the artist "a bionic riff machine" and "a top-shelf human being" in his interview. Pointer said Morrison "never slows down."

The film shows how Osbourne changed Morrison's life. Osbourne recognized his talent as a fine artist, which led to a second path. "He knew I had this in me...Here I am 15 years later," Morrison said.

Morrison released his album The Morrison Project in 2024 via TLG | ZOID/Virgin Music Group. His new album Hollow comes out on Aug. 7 through TLG | ZOID/Virgin Music Group. The 12-track release will feature guests like Dexter Holland, Marilyn Manson, Chuck D, B-Real, Duff McKagan, Steve Stevens, DMC, Sully Erna, and Nuno Bettencourt.