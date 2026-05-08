Paul and Ringo Finally Share the Mic on ‘Home To Us’

Beatles fans have heard Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite plenty of times over the years, but somehow, a true line-for-line duet between the two never happened — until now. That changes with “Home To Us,” the nostalgic new track from McCartney’s upcoming album The Boys of Dungeon Lane, and the first listen is every bit as warm, reflective, and Liverpudlian as longtime fans hoped it would be.

Built around a drum track Starr originally recorded with producer Andrew Watt, the song evolved into something deeper after McCartney decided Ringo needed more than just a guest spot. Instead, the two surviving Beatles trade verses throughout the track, singing about growing up in working-class Liverpool before the world ever knew their names. McCartney described the song as being rooted in the idea that even rough neighborhoods still felt like “home to us.”

Musically, “Home To Us” leans into classic McCartney melody without sounding trapped in nostalgia. There’s a loose, lived-in feel to it — part storytelling ballad, part late-era Beatles spirit — with Starr’s unmistakable voice giving the track extra emotional weight. Adding to the atmosphere are backing vocals from Chrissie Hynde and Sharleen Spiteri, which give the chorus a rich, almost pub-singalong warmth.