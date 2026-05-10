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My Favorite Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Albums

Movie Soundtrack Albums have always been more than background music to me. They are time machines pressed into vinyl, capable of bringing back entire memories with just the first few…

Screamin' Scott
Photo of a record vinyl from a movie soundtrack

MCA records American Graffiti Soundtrack

Scott Randall

Movie Soundtrack Albums have always been more than background music to me. They are time machines pressed into vinyl, capable of bringing back entire memories with just the first few notes of a song. Long after the theater lights come up and the credits roll, the soundtrack keeps the movie alive. It becomes personal. That is why collecting movie soundtracks has remained one of my favorite hobbies for decades.

The Movie "Roadie"

Movie Soundtrack from Roadie Scott Randall

Cult classic movie with Meatloaf Scott Randall

One of the first Soundtrack Albums that truly grabbed my attention was the 1980 cult classic Roadie. The double-LP release on Warner Bros. Records perfectly captured the wild spirit of the movie. Every time I open the gatefold album, I can almost smell the old record stores and hear the crackle of the needle dropping onto the vinyl. The soundtrack mixed rock, punk, and country in a way that felt rebellious and exciting. Blondie, Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick, Pat Benatar, and Styx all shared space on the album, creating a musical road trip that reflected the chaos and humor of the film itself. Movie featured the actor Meatloaf and even Blondie played themselves.

Footloose

Movie Soundtrack from FootlooseScott Randall

Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon from this huge hit movie Scott Randall

A few years later came Footloose, one of the defining movie soundtracks of the 1980s. Released in 1984, the album became a cultural phenomenon, climbing to number one on the Billboard 200 and staying there for ten weeks. Songs by Kenny Loggins, Deniece Williams, and Bonnie Tyler turned the soundtrack into more than just movie music—it became the soundtrack to an entire generation. Even today, hearing the title track instantly brings back memories of dancing, neon lights, and the energetic optimism that defined the era. Looking for 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon as his stars in this movie

Heavy Metal

Animated Movie with a great movie soundtrack Heavy MetalScott Randall

Brings back midnight movies at Lakeside Mall Scott Randall

Another favorite from my collection is the 1981 Heavy Metal soundtrack. I still remember going to see the movie during a midnight showing at Lakeside Mall. The experience felt larger than life, and the music was a huge part of it. Released as a two-vinyl set on Full Moon/Asylum Records, the soundtrack featured Sammy Hagar, Blue Öyster Cult, Journey, and Devo. The combination of hard rock and new wave gave the album a unique edge that perfectly matched the animated fantasy world of the film. For many fans, including me, the soundtrack became just as legendary as the movie itself.

Animal House

The movie soundtrack from Animal HouseScott Randall

1978 Movie Soundtrack to Animal House Scott Randall

Comedy also had its place in my soundtrack collection, especially with National Lampoon’s Animal House. The 1978 MCA Records release blended classic rock-and-roll, R&B, and Elmer Bernstein’s original score to recreate the early 1960s atmosphere. Songs like “Twistin’ the Night Away” and the unforgettable performances by Otis Day & The Knights made the album feel like the ultimate college party preserved on vinyl

American Graffiti

Movie Soundtrack to American GraffitiScott Randall

In the 1970's this movie brought back the 50's and started a fad Scott Randall

Finally, no soundtrack collection would be complete without American Graffiti. The 1973 double album, 41 Original Hits from the Soundtrack of American Graffiti, helped ignite America’s fascination with 1950s culture and music. Filled with doo-wop, early rock, and Wolfman Jack radio segments, the album captured the feeling of cruising through town on a summer night. It inspired themed diners, radio stations, and even entire lifestyles centered around nostalgia for the golden age of rock and roll. Brings back local bars like Wooly Bully's

Movie soundtracks continue to connect films and music in powerful ways. Studies show that many listeners discover new artists through movies and television, and vinyl collectors still seek out these albums for their artwork, packaging, and emotional connection. For me, every soundtrack on my shelf tells a story—not just about the movie, but about a moment in my life.

~Screamin Scott Randall

Movie SoundtracksMoviesMusic
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
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