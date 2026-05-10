Trip to Music’s Past with my Victor Victrola

From my collection, an original Victor Victrola

The old antique store sat just off a quiet highway in Indiana, the kind of place where time seemed to collect in dusty corners. Back in the 1980s, I wandered through its crowded aisles without any plan in mind, just enjoying the hunt for forgotten treasures. Shelves sagged beneath yellowed books, rusty lanterns, and furniture with stories etched into every scratch. Then, tucked against the far wall, I saw it — a beautiful 1923 Victor Victrola.

Best $80 Dollars I Ever Spent

scott randall 1923 Victor Victrola

Even then, I knew I was looking at something special. It was a Victor Victrola VV-100, made by the Victor Talking Machine Company in Camden, New Jersey. Introduced in 1921, the VV-100 was Victor’s popular mid-line floor model phonograph, designed with elegance and quality in mind. Mine has a rich mahogany finish that practically glowed beneath the dim antique store lights. The cabinet was sturdy and graceful, fitted with nickel-plated hardware and powered by the same dependable two-spring motor that made the model famous nearly a century ago.

Scott Randall Lucky find at an Antique store for $80

The Price of a Victrola

Back in 1921, the VV-100 sold for $150 — a serious investment at the time, equal to nearly $2,200 today. More than 200,000 were produced, though only a very small number of VE-100 electric models appeared later in 1924. But standing there in that little Indiana antique store, none of those numbers mattered much to me. What mattered was the feeling I got when I opened the lid and imagined the music this machine had once played.

Scott Randall The Victrola still in amazing shape

I brought it home, cleaned it carefully, and soon discovered the real joy wasn’t just owning the Victrola — it was searching for the old 78 RPM records to play on it.

That became an adventure all its own.

The Fun Is the Search for Records

Some records require detective work. You find an unfamiliar name on a faded label and suddenly you’re digging through old music histories, learning about artists long forgotten by most people. Other names jump out immediately. I’ve found wonderful R&B records by Ruth Brown, whose voice still sounds alive and powerful through that old horn and needle. And I especially love collecting Les Paul records — yes, the very same Les Paul whose name became legendary through the famous guitar. Hearing his music on a machine built only a few years after he was born feels like stepping directly into another era.

There’s something deeply personal about cranking the Victrola by hand, setting the needle down gently, and hearing music emerge entirely through mechanical sound. No electricity. No digital processing. Just springs, steel, wood, and vibration. The music feels warmer somehow, almost alive.

Comes in Handy at Holidays

Around Christmas time, the Victrola becomes part of the season itself. I love winding it up and playing old Christmas songs that once filled homes generations ago. The crackle of the records, the soft hiss before the music begins, and those vintage voices drifting through the room create a feeling modern stereos simply cannot reproduce.