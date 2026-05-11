Bon Jovi Biopic is Officially in the Works

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Jon Bon Jovi during the 2026 Bon Jovi Forever Tour press conference, at Wembley Stadium on October 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Live Nation)

There’s a new rock biopic officially heading to the big screen, and this one feels tailor-made for arena rock fans. A Bon Jovi biopic has just been announced, with Universal Pictures winning a bidding war to develop what several outlets are calling the “definitive” Bon Jovi movie.

What Will the Bon Jovi Biopic Cover?

The project is still in early development, but there’s already plenty to get excited about. According to reports, the film will focus heavily on the band’s formative years in New Jersey and the rise from local clubs to global stadium domination in the '80s.

That timeline alone makes sense for a biopic. Few bands had a climb quite like Bon Jovi. By the late ’80s, they weren’t just a rock band. They were a cultural force. Albums like Slippery When Wet and New Jersey helped define the MTV era, while songs like “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” and “You Give Love a Bad Name” became permanent fixtures of rock radio.

Will Jon Bon Jovi Be Involved in the Project?

One of the biggest details revealed so far is that Jon Bon Jovi himself is directly involved with the project. That matters. The movie reportedly includes full access to the band’s music catalog, something that can make or break a rock biopic.

If fans are wondering whether this will feel more like Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, or Straight Outta Compton, the answer may be “a little of all three.” Universal has been heavily involved in successful music-based films before, including 8 Mile, and the studio is continuing to lean into music storytelling.

The screenplay is being written by Cody Brotter, a writer who has reportedly worked on other high-profile projects, including the upcoming crypto thriller Killing Satoshi. Producers attached to the film include Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra. Chopra’s involvement is especially interesting because he directed the 2024 documentary series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

Will the Bon Jovi Biopic Fall in Line with the Docuseries?

That documentary may actually be one of the biggest clues about what this Bon Jovi biopic could become.

The Hulu/Disney+ docuseries gave fans an unusually candid look at the band, including Jon Bon Jovi’s struggles with vocal issues and surgery, tensions within the band over the years, and the massive pressure that came with becoming one of the biggest rock acts on the planet. The success of that documentary likely helped convince Hollywood studios that there was still huge audience interest in the Bon Jovi story.

The History Behind the Band and the Man

You’ve got the New Jersey roots. The early club days. Jon is sweeping floors at a recording studio before getting his shot. Richie Sambora is becoming one of rock’s defining guitar players. The explosion of MTV. The massive tours. The Moscow Music Peace Festival. The crossover into mainstream pop culture.

There’s also plenty of drama and humanity that could give the film depth beyond just concert scenes and big hair. Richie Sambora’s personal struggles and eventual departure from the band would almost certainly be major emotional material if the movie spans multiple decades. Jon Bon Jovi’s long marriage to high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley could also become a major anchor point in the story.

Any Casting Yet?

Right now, there’s no official cast or director attached. That hasn’t stopped fans from immediately throwing out dream casting ideas online. One popular suggestion? Jon Bon Jovi’s own son, Jake Bongiovi, who already has acting experience and obviously shares the family resemblance. Other fan-casting names floating around include Miles Teller and Joe Keery.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Joe Keery attends the "Stranger Things 5" UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

And timing-wise, this announcement couldn’t come at a more Hollywood-friendly moment. Music biopics are everywhere right now. Queen, Elvis, Bob Marley, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, and even The Beatles all have recent or upcoming projects. Bon Jovi fits that trend, especially because their music still crosses generations. Younger audiences know “Livin’ on a Prayer” from sports arenas, TikTok clips, karaoke bars, and movie soundtracks, while longtime rock fans lived through the original era.

There’s no release date yet, and several reports suggest the movie probably won’t hit theaters before 2027. But the wheels are officially turning.