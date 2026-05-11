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Joe Lynn Turner Stars in Symphonic Rock Opera ‘Draconia’ Ahead of 2027 Release

Four acts in Nikolo Kotzev’s Draconia will tell the tale of a prince and princess from rival tribes who love each other despite their families’ opposition. “[My character], the Wiseman,…

Laura Adkins
Joe Lynn Turner (Deep Purple, Rainbow) perform, during July morning, Kamen bryag, Bulgaria on July 01, 2019.
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Four acts in Nikolo Kotzev's Draconia will tell the tale of a prince and princess from rival tribes who love each other despite their families' opposition. "[My character], the Wiseman, is always the voice of reason between these two opposing sides. It's almost like Romeo and Juliet, a young prince and a young princess from different tribes in love, while their families try to keep them apart," Joe Lynn Turner said, according to BraveWords.

"In the end, their love is what brings these worlds together. It's a story about corruption, greed, love, war, and peace, very contemporary, very much in tune with what's happening today," Turner added. "Symbolically, it reflects exactly the world we live in. And love is the only answer to unite us all."

Kotzev wrote the rock opera Nostradamus years ago. His latest work fuses heavy rock with orchestral grandeur and progressive touches. Themes of love and the battle between good and evil appear throughout the story.

Dino Jelusick will play Freedom, and Stefan Nykvist will play Mohdrai. "Dino Jelusick absolutely killed it. He's the main character, the protagonist, and he truly deserves that role. His performance is incredible," Turner said. "This is going to be Draconia, very strong singers, very strong writing. And I can tell you, this is not just a rock opera. The way it's written, it's a true opera in every sense."

Recording is in progress, and Jelusick wrapped his lead vocals for Freedom across several tracks. 

Dino JelusickJoe Lynn Turner
Laura AdkinsWriter
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