TESLA Bassist Brian Wheat Gets Honest About Why the Band Keeps Touring

Rock band TESLA is still hitting stages across the country, and according to bassist Brian Wheat, it’s not just about passion. Wheat opened up about why the band continues to spend so much time on the road decades after their breakout success.

Still Going Strong

TESLA is an American rock band formed in Sacramento, California, in 1981. Originally, the group performed under the name Earth Shaker until 1982, before changing it to City Kidd, which they used from 1982 to 1986. The band then rebranded once more as TESLA in 1986, the name under which they achieved their greatest commercial success. After a hiatus in the mid-1990s, the band reunited in 2000 and has remained active ever since.

In a recent interview, Bassist and co-founder Wheat explained the difference in performing then and now. “When you're young, and it was 1986, everything was new. And so that was a different experience than it is. Now the fun is that we're still there 40-something years later, and that's that has a different vibe and a feel to it.” He added that performing is still fun. “If it wasn't fun, I don't know that I could do it.”

When asked what part of being an artist he liked most, Wheat replied that it is a combination of creating music and performing live. “When I'm in the studio, I want to play live. When I'm playing live, I want to be in the studio. But the whole thing, no matter what it is, whether it's making records or writing songs or playing live, it's all very addicting. It's just what else are we going to do? It's what we do. It's in our blood.”

Brian Wheat: ‘TESLA’s Not Wealthy’

Aside from continuing to do what they do because it’s in their blood, Wheat revealed that performing is still their source of income. “I don't think they realize is that TESLA’s not wealthy guys. But when we play, that's how we earn our living. We have to go to work. We're not so wealthy, we could just stop.”

He added, “We were never that big of a band. We weren't as big as [Def] Leppard or Mötley [Crüe] or Metallica or Guns N’ Roses. We were like the next level down. I call them the A bands, and we were the B band. So, we still have to go out there and earn our living. And to be quite honest with you, people don't buy records like they used to when we used to put our records.”