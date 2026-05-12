Chuck Leavell to Perform With Randall Bramblett Band in Roswell Concert

Chuck Leavell will join the Randall Bramblett Band featuring Nick Johnson at From the Earth Brewing Company in Roswell, GA, on June 6. The show brings together the Rolling Stones keyboardist and musicians from the Southeast rock scene in a rare pairing.

This performance is part of Live at From the Earth Brewing Company's Back Porch Concert Series. Ansley & The Hold will open, Jambands confirms.

Leavell played with The Allman Brothers Band before joining the Rolling Stones. Bramblett performed in Leavell's Sea Level project and has played with Widespread Panic multiple times over the years. Johnson plays in the Randall Bramblett Band and is standing in for Jimmy Herring while he receives treatment for cancer.

These three musicians have crossed paths many times throughout the Southeast rock and jamband scenes. Leavell has also shared the stage with Widespread Panic during their three-decade run. Both Leavell and Herring were members of The Allman Brothers Band, though they played in the group at different times.

The show will draw from each performer's body of work. Expect original songs and material from the various groups these musicians have played with.

The Earth Brewing Company hosts the Back Porch Concert Series in Roswell, GA. The series provides a platform for regional and touring acts, bringing together musicians from across the Southeast.

Widespread Panic finished their three-night Las Vegas run on May 10. The band has connections to all three headliners at the June concert.