Red Hot Chili Peppers Sell Music Catalog to Warner in Historic Deal

Red Hot Chili Peppers sold their recorded music catalog to Warner Music Group for more than $300 million. Sources confirmed this to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. Warner bought the collection through its $1.2 billion joint venture with Bain Capital.

The purchase accounts for close to half of the $650 million the joint venture has spent on catalogs since its launch in July 2025. Warner Music Group reported the spending total in its May 7 earnings report but didn't specify which acquisitions made up that figure.

Their catalog includes hits like "Californication," "Scar Tissue," "Under the Bridge," "Otherside," and "Can't Stop." The 1999 album Californication sold more than 16 million copies worldwide and won the GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Song in 2000 for "Scar Tissue."

They hold records for most cumulative weeks at number one on alternative charts with 91 weeks. The band also claims the most top-10 songs on the Alternative Airplay charts with 28 entries.

Billboard estimates show the master recording catalog brings in about $26 million in revenue each year. The band has released 13 studio albums. Their most recent one, Return of the Dream Canteen, came out in October 2022.

This marks the second time they've sold music rights. In 2021, they sold their publishing catalog to Hipgnosis (now known as Recognition Music Group) for $140 million.

Warner Records signed them in the early 1990s. Every album since 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik has come through that label.

Billboard first reported in February 2025 that they were shopping the recorded catalog. Sources said they were looking for up to $350 million. Some sources told Billboard at the time that a deal had been reached with Warner Music Group as the most probable buyer.