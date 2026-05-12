Win Seat Upgrades to see Journey at LCA November 2nd!

94.7 WCSX is giving you the chance to see Journey live at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, November 2nd—and this is the kind of concert that brings generations of fans together for one unforgettable night.

Journey’s music has become part of the soundtrack of classic rock radio, with songs that continue to fill arenas and connect with audiences decade after decade. Hearing those tracks performed live creates a different kind of energy—one that starts the moment the lights go down and the first notes hit the stage.

Inside Little Caesars Arena, the atmosphere is built for a show of this scale. Thousands of fans singing along, the band delivering one recognizable song after another, and the feeling that comes from hearing music you’ve known for years in a live setting. It’s a concert experience that feels both massive and personal at the same time.

From soaring ballads to driving rock anthems, Journey’s catalog is packed with songs that audiences know from the very first note. Whether you grew up with these records or discovered them later, this is the kind of live show that pulls everyone into the moment.

A November concert in downtown Detroit also brings its own energy—fans gathering before the show, the city lit up at night, and a packed arena ready for a night centered around timeless music.

Show Details:

Journey

Monday, November 2nd

Little Caesars Arena – Detroit

For all Journey info and merchandise, click here!

What to Expect:

A full night of classic rock favorites

One of the biggest live concert experiences of the fall

A crowd-filled arena atmosphere

Songs that have defined rock radio for decades

If Journey has been on your concert list, this is your chance to be there live with WCSX.

Register To Win Seat Upgrades Below.