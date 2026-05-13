Donald Gibb, “Ogre” from ‘Revenge of the Nerds’, Dead at 71

Fans of ‘80s comedy and cult classic movies are mourning the loss of actor Donald Gibb, "Ogre" in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise. Gibb passed away at the age of 71 following ongoing health complications at his home in Texas, according to statements released by his family.

To an entire generation of movie fans, Donald Gibb wasn’t just another actor. He was Ogre, the loud, intimidating Alpha Beta fraternity brother who somehow became one of the most lovable and quotable characters in comedy history. What started as a stereotypical “jock villain” role in the original 1984 film quickly turned into one of the franchise’s breakout performances thanks to Gibb’s perfect comedic timing and larger-than-life screen presence.

Donald Gibb's Family Statement

His son, Travis, confirmed that Gibb died surrounded by family. In a statement shared with media outlets, the family said: “Donald loved the Lord and his family, friends, and fans with all his heart.” They also asked for prayers and privacy while remembering him as a man who would be “deeply missed and forever remembered.”

Another statement from his children described him as a man whose “strength, generosity, and spirit will never be forgotten.”

Donald Gibb Was More Than "Ogre"

While Ogre made him famous, Donald Gibb’s career stretched far beyond one role. Standing 6-foot-4 with an athletic build, Gibb became one of Hollywood’s go-to actors whenever a production needed a physically imposing but charismatic character. After injuries from a car accident ended his prospects of a professional football career, Donald Gibb turned to acting.

Outside of the Nerds universe, many fans remember Gibb as Ray Jackson in the martial arts classic Bloodsport alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme. The movie became a staple of late-night cable television in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s and helped cement Gibb’s cult status with action movie audiences.

His acting résumé also included appearances in major television shows and movies throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. Gibb showed up in series like The A-Team, MacGyver, The X-Files, Seinfeld, and Quantum Leap. He made this scene in Cheers (wait for it).

One of his longest-running roles came on HBO’s football comedy series 1st & Ten, where he played Leslie “Dr. Death” Crunchner (1984-1991). People.com estimates Gibb had more than 100 roles over the course of his career.

The Real Donald Gibb

Interestingly, people who knew Donald Gibb often described him as the complete opposite of many of the loud, intimidating characters he portrayed on screen. Co-stars and friends regularly called him warm, humble, funny, and deeply kind.

Gibb also maintained a connection with fans through convention appearances later in life. Cult movie fans continued to celebrate his work decades after Revenge of the Nerds first hit theaters. That movie, along with films like Bloodsport, became staples of ‘80s nostalgia culture and helped introduce Gibb to younger audiences long after their original releases.

In recent years, Gibb had reportedly returned to acting work after stepping away for a period of time. According to reports, he had completed work on newer projects and had even been developing a book about his life and career.

For many fans, Donald Gibb represented something unique in Hollywood. He was a character actor who could completely steal a scene with just a look, a yell, or a perfectly delivered one-liner. Ogre could have easily been forgettable in lesser hands, but Gibb turned the role into a pop culture icon.