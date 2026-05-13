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Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Set Summer Tour Spanning US and Europe

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are set to go on a small summer tour in the US and Europe. They’ll perform in seven concerts from May through July. These will…

Laura Adkins
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts perform onstage during Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival - Day 2 at Veterans Park on July 15, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kevin Mazur vKevin Mazur via Getty Imagesia Getty Images

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are set to go on a small summer tour in the US and Europe. They'll perform in seven concerts from May through July. These will be their first performances since Thommy Price passed away. He played drums for them for nearly three decades, starting in 1986 and continuing until 2016. Price recorded eight albums with Jett, and he was 68 at his death. 

Their opening show will happen on May 23 at BottleRock Napa Valley. Jett will share the lineup with Foo Fighters, Kool and the Gang, Men at Work, and Bush. She's no stranger to this event. Jett performed there when it launched in 2013, then returned four years later.

Her next stop is the Sweden Rock Festival on June 5 in Solvesborg. Then, they'll fly back stateside for the America250PA Commonwealth Concert Series in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on June 13. The group will visit France on June 28. After that, three UK venues await. Those concerts are special because she hasn't headlined there in over 15 years. Fans can catch her on July 2 at O2 Academy Glasgow, on July 4 at Manchester Academy, and on July 5 at O2 Academy Leeds.

Jett became famous with "I Love Rock 'n Roll" in 1981. Last year, she toured with Billy Idol on his It's a Nice Day to ... Tour Again! run. They performed 30 shows from May to September, split between two parts.

She also played a residency at House of Blues Las Vegas in June 2025, between Billy Idol's previous tour run and the announcement of these new dates. Fans wanting tickets or more details can visit Joan Jett's website.

Billy IdolJoan JettJoan Jett and the Blackhearts
Laura AdkinsWriter
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