Company starting work on the building in Warren, once home to a nightclub, New York, NY

Long before social media changed the nightclub scene, when clubs were packed seven nights a week. One of the most legendary spots from that era stood at 24300 Hoover Road, just south of 10 Mile Road in Warren, Michigan. The building had many names; it would always be remembered as New York, New York.

Scott Randall Photo inside the bar, New York, NY Scott Randall

Bar History on Hoover Road

The Hoover Road building became one of Macomb County’s true entertainment landmarks. Before New York New York, the venue carried the famous September's. Country music as The Hoover Road House during the country music boom of the late 1990s, and eventually became Hot Rock Sports Bar & Music Café before officially closing its doors on July 18, 2021.

Scott Randall Maybe from Quarter Beer Night at New York, NY in Warren, MI photo by Scott Randall

The nightclub at 24300 Hoover Rd is currently vacant and sits in a privately owned, off-market status. While the City of Warren does not own or have an active redevelopment project for the building itself, the city has established specific zoning and infrastructure plans for the property and surrounding corridor.

The City of Warren has zoned this site for industrial, commercial, or retail use. Additionally, it sits within a city-approved zone designated for marijuana growing and/or processing. Something or someone has the ball rolling and is starting to work on the building's structure.

The Sgroi Family Business

Scott Randall The Owner, the Late Great Joe Sgroi Photo Scott Randall

The Nightclub success is tied to the Sgroi family. East Side business owners known for restaurants, pizza establishments, and nightclubs date back to Carmen’s East.

Joe Sgroi, along with family members Angelo, Frank, and Tony, built a reputation for treating employees, DJs, musicians, and staff like extended family. That atmosphere helped make the club feel less like a business and more like the center of the local rock scene.

It's Only Rock and Roll

During the 1980s and 1990s, the stage featured some of Metro Detroit’s biggest local acts, including bands like The Look, Toby Redd, Bitter Sweet Alley, Halloween, Seduce, and Strut. The music scene was exploding at the time, and the club became one of the places where local bands sharpened their skills before packed crowds.

Where I Got My Start

Hired by Angelo Sgroi and Sharon in 1983 at just 18 years old. It was I before the Screamin' Scott radio name came into play. Back then, the energy inside the club was electric. Radio stations broadcast live remotes from the venue, concerts aired over local rock stations, and the dance floor stayed full until closing time. It was the era when bars were booming every night of the week, long before rideshare apps or strict drunk-driving enforcement became part of nightlife culture.

Scott Randall One of the bars was Hot Rocks sports bar & Grill, Scott Randall.

The venue also became part of rock and pop culture history for less glamorous reasons. In June 2000, during the club’s transition into the Hot Rock era, rapper Eminem made national headlines after an altercation in the parking lot involving his then-wife Kim Scott and another man. The incident resulted in a highly publicized arrest and probation sentence, forever linking the club to one of Detroit’s most infamous celebrity moments.

Even in its later years as Hot Rock Sports Bar & Music Café, the building continued hosting rock bands, DJs, and independent wrestling events like XICW. Generations of musicians and fans passed through its doors. One resident summed it up best, saying the old club had “a wonderful run.”