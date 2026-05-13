Win Tickets to See Todd Rundgren Live August 20th!

94.7 WCSX is giving you the chance to see Todd Rundgren live at Royal Oak Music Theatre on August 20th.

For decades, Todd Rundgren has built a career defined by songwriting, musicianship, and a willingness to push beyond expectations. His catalog spans rock, pop, progressive sounds, and experimental production, creating a live experience that appeals to longtime fans and music lovers who appreciate artists willing to take chances.

Seeing Rundgren in a venue like the Royal Oak Music Theatre adds another layer to the night. The setting keeps the audience close to the stage, creating a concert atmosphere that feels more personal and connected. It’s the kind of room where every guitar part, vocal moment, and crowd reaction carries throughout the venue.

Fans can expect a setlist that pulls from different eras of his career, blending recognizable classics with deeper cuts that longtime listeners will appreciate. Rundgren’s performances are known for strong musicianship and an approach that keeps the focus squarely on the music.

An August night in downtown Royal Oak also makes this an ideal concert outing. Restaurants, bars, and the energy around the venue all contribute to the overall experience before the show even begins. Once the lights go down, the attention shifts fully to the stage and to one of rock’s most respected creative voices.

Whether you’ve followed Todd Rundgren’s music for years or you’re discovering his live show for the first time, this is an opportunity to see an influential artist in an intimate concert setting.

Show Details:

Todd Rundgren

August 20th

Royal Oak Music Theatre

Purchase tickets here!

What to Expect:

A live performance from a legendary songwriter and musician

A setlist spanning multiple decades of music

An intimate venue atmosphere

A night focused on musicianship and classic songs

WCSX is giving listeners the opportunity to be there for it.

Register To Win Below.