Dear Little Caesars – Bring Back The Big Bucket

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: The Little Caesars logo is displayed on the outside of Little Caesars Pizza restaurant on May 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Dear Little Caesars: Detroit was built on muscle, music, and marinara. And in the 1990s, it had something else going for it—a masterpiece of Italian-American engineering known as the Big! Big! Bucket O’ Spaghetti from Little Caesars. And we want it back.

Photo Courtesy of Kayla Morgan

This wasn’t just food. It was a statement. A bucket—yes, an actual bucket—filled with three-and-a-half pounds of spaghetti, drowning in marinara, with a stack of Crazy Bread on the side. It was the kind of meal that made you reevaluate your relationship with portion control. And the price? Less than ten bucks. You could feed a family of five or one really ambitious dude with a dream.

Little Ceasars Spaghetti – What Happened?

It was perfect. Until it disappeared. Nobody knows exactly why. Maybe the world wasn’t ready for bucket-based pasta distribution. Maybe corporate got nervous when people started measuring their self-worth in spaghetti volume. Whatever the reason, one day, the Big! Big! Bucket was gone, leaving behind only sauce-stained memories and a carb-shaped hole in our hearts. But we still have the commercials.

But Detroit doesn’t back down from a fight. We rebuild, we reclaim, and we revive legends. And now, as we stare down overpriced meal kits and sad little bowls of portion-controlled sadness, one question lingers in the air like the smell of garlic butter: What if the bucket came back?

Imagine it. You and your friends, huddled around a steaming vat of spaghetti, ladles in hand, eyes filled with the kind of joy that can only come from a reckless amount of carbs. The city would thrive. The economy would boom. Italians everywhere would probably roll their eyes, but deep down, they’d respect it.

Little Caesars, the time has come. Detroit needs this. America needs this. Forget your fancy new pizzas with stuffed crust and bacon-wrapped edges—bring back the bucket. Because some heroes wear capes. Others carry absurd amounts of pasta.

And if you won’t do it for us, do it for the kid in the ‘90s who believed anything was possible. The kid who knew that sometimes, the best things in life come in buckets.

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.