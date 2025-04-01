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Detroit City Council has given the green light to an $8 million deal with two local companies. Giorgi Concrete LLC and Major Contracting Group will fix over 5,400 sidewalks. This…
Local News
Detroit City Council has given the green light to an $8 million deal with two local companies. Giorgi Concrete LLC and Major Contracting Group will fix over 5,400 sidewalks. This…
The “Jim Bits” Podcast
Bonus Track! Boyfriend Stealing, Front Seat Drama, and Stevie Wonder is Blind AND Deaf?
Music
Julien’s Auctions will sell over 650 music artifacts from rock stars on May 29 and 30. The venue is Hard Rock Cafe Times Square in New York. Axes once wielded…Laura Adkins
Entertainment
Mother’s Day weekend arrives early in metro Detroit with comedy, culture, and a whole lot of laughs. Whether you’re treating mom to a night out or just looking for a…Jennifer Eggleston
Ted Turner has passed away at the age of 87. Turner took over the world of cable TV and founded CNN. Reports state that he passed away peacefully on Wednesday,…Randi Moultrie
Lifestyle
Sports in May include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB is in full swing, the Preakness Stakes, the PGA Championship, the FA Cup Final, the French Open for…