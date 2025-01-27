The Who Start 2025 With A UK Benefit For Cancer Show

The Who with Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey have announced a pair of Who concerts in March 2025 at London’s Royal Albert Hall as part of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust lineup. It will be their first performance together since the organization’s 2024—March 27 & 30th.

A post on The Who’s Instagram shares that the two rockers “are so excited to be among the incredible artists who have played these historic shows,” adding, “Every day seven young people hear the life-changing words, ‘You have cancer’, and this number is set to rise. But with your support, Teenage Cancer Trust can help make sure no young person faces cancer alone.”

Are The Who And The Sex Pistols On The Same Bill?

Frank Carter and the Sex Pistols will headline London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall as part of this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust series of shows.

The re-energized version of the Pistols will be ripping through their seminal punk classic Never Mind The Bollocks in its entirety. Yes, we can have a right old time belting out God Save The Queen in the Royal Albert Hall.

“After an incredible 2024, we are itching to get going again this year, and what better way than on home territory at a venue that wouldn’t have let us near it back in the day,” says guitarist Steve Jones. “Albert will be turning in his tomb. It’s an honor to help this great charity.”

When Was The Last Time The Who Played On Stage?

Townshend and Daltrey last toured as The Who in 2023 when they did a series of concerts in the U.K. and Europe. 2024 was a quiet year for the band, with no deluxe edition of their recorded legacy, although a collection of Townshend solo concerts was issued as a boxed set.

Legendary rock singer Roger Daltrey will hit the road in 2025 on a special solo tour packed with classic The Who songs, solo hits, and his now-famous Q&A …

The Who: Their 10 Most Iconic Lyrics

The Who remains one of rock’s most influential bands. Founded in London in 1964, the band’s classic lineup featured Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon. The final album from the band’s classic lineup was Who Are You, which was released on August 21, 1978. Sadly, Moon died just three weeks after the album’s release from an accidental overdose. The Who’s entire catalog is full of absolute gems. Most of the band’s music was written by Townshend. He touched on rock’s most iconic themes and feelings in a way few did or really have sense. That aspect was touched on in the 2000 film Almost Famous. Jeff Bebe (Jason Lee) says at one point in the movie, “Some people have a hard time explaining rock and roll, really explain rock and roll. Maybe Pete Townshend, but that’s okay.” To pay tribute, we’re taking a look at some of The Who’s most iconic lyrics in their catalog. Sit back and enjoy one wild ride! What’s Next for The Who? We can’t help but, obviously, think of The Who and the future of the band. Perhaps, the optimal question is whether there actually is a future at all. In January 2024, Daltrey gave an interview to The Times. In the interview, the legendary singer was asked about the future of The Who. He said he couldn’t give a definitive answer because he’s not the one who writes the songs. (As we all know, Pete Townshend does that.) However, he did say, “[Pete and I] need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment, I’m happy saying that part of my life is over.” In December 2023, Townshend made similar remarks to Record Collector. He said, “I think it’s time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next.” Townshend then added, “Because [the final summer tour stop] shouldn’t feel like the end of anything, but it feels like the end of an era.” As far as performing and touring goes, Townshend stressed that it all depends on a few factors. Among them is whether an idea would be doable and profitable. Perhaps the most important factor is whether an idea would even be fun to do. Believe it or not, Townshend said he’s had a lot of fun on the road lately, even though he’s said in the past he’s not super fond of touring.





















